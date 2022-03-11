Home > Food & Drink > Drinks > Hydrate and beat the heat with the best iced teas in Delhi
Food & Drink
11 Mar 2022 08:00 AM

Sreetama Basu
Food & Drink
Tis’ the season to hydrate! And nothing better will come to the rescue this season than iced teas. So, try the best iced teas in Delhi from these 10 places. 

Iced tea is a form of cold tea that has the richness of tea leaves, the acidity of fruit and loads of ice. In fact, any tea that’s been cooled or chilled can be referred to as iced tea. Usually sweetened with sugar or syrup, the most common form of iced tea is the classic lemon iced tea. But there are so many more varieties of iced teas, like peach iced tea, berries iced tea and others, to provide the much-needed respite from the scorching summer.

Where to get the best iced teas in Delhi

The Big Chill Cafe

The Big Chill Cafe

Big Chill is everyone’s favourite. But beyond their mouth-watering food and delectable desserts, they also offer a refreshing glass of freshly brewed iced tea. It’s perfect to beat the heat this summer. Pair their Lemon Iced Tea with delicious munchies or their great pizzas, and your taste buds will thank you later.

Image: Courtesy Instagram

There are several outlets across Delhi.

The Big Chill Cafe
Address
70 B-C, Ground Floor, Dlf Avenue, Saket, Saket, New Delhi, Delhi 110017
Phone
+9111 4117 0000
Visit here
Elma's Bakery, Bar & Kitchen

Elma's Bakery, Bar & Kitchen

Elma’s is perfect to grab your glass of freshly brewed iced tea and sit by the window to watch the world pass by. They serve a delicious glass of iced tea that comes in a lot of interesting flavours, like Orange Sunset, Cranberry Cooler, Pineapple & Kiwi Cooler, and a lot more. Try them out this summer to escape the sweltering heat!

Image: Courtesy Instagram

Elma's Bakery, Bar & Kitchen
Address
2nd Floor, 31, Hauz Khas Rd, Above Chumbak, Hauz Khas Village, Deer Park, Hauz Khas, New Delhi, Delhi 110016
Phone
+9111 4608 0533
Visit here
Rico’s

Rico’s

Rico’s has perfected iced tea. It has its brand of iced tea that a lot of us are familiar with, called Rico Tea. Rico Tea comes in a tall sipper glass and in interesting flavours, like Pomegranate Jasmine, Beet and Carrot Lavender, Valencia Orange and Summer Berry Hawaiian. However, their Sugarcane and Chamomile Rico Tea need a special mention that’s powered with the goodness of sugarcane. What’s better than a glass of cold sugarcane juice in summer? Sugarcane and Chamomile Rico Tea.

Image: Courtesy Instagram

Rico’s
Address
526, First Floor, Hudson Ln, above CCD, Kingsway Camp, New Delhi, Delhi 110009
Phone
+91 90159 40378
Visit here
Diggin

Diggin

This cutesy cafe with a dreamy decor is famous for its food, desserts and beverages. Surrounded by lush greenery, Diggin is perfect to unwind amidst your busy schedule. Their iced teas in Mint, Peach and Lemon flavours are cool, refreshing and just how an iced tea should be!

Image: Courtesy Instagram

Diggin
Address
Santushti Shopping Complex Shop No-10 Opp Samrat Hotel, New Delhi, Delhi 110003
Phone
+9111 2611 0788
Visit here
The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

With multiple outlets all across Delhi, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf offers amazing coffees, muffins and sandwiches, and also great iced teas. They come in a variety of flavours, like Lemon, Peach, Mango, Southern Blend and Swedish Berries. Make sure to try all of them to stay cool this summer.

Image: Courtesy Instagram

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf
Address
First Floor, Select City Walk Plot No. A3, District Center Saket F- 65, New Delhi, Delhi 110017
Phone
+91 91720 69349
Visit here
Cafe Wink

Cafe Wink

This cutesy cafe is known for its delectable shakes. But wait until you try their iced teas, which is one of the best in town! Their Cucumber Iced Tea is strong and filled with the refreshing flavour of cucumber, which is the perfect way to stay cool this summer. And of course, it comes loaded with ice.

Image: Courtesy Instagram

Cafe Wink
Address
Sikha Galaxy Complex, G-1, near Dav Public School, Shreshtha Vihar, Anand Vihar, New Delhi, 110092
Phone
+9111 4359 6979
Visit here
Smoke House Deli

Smoke House Deli

Smoke House Deli is popular for its food and presentation. From boozy cocktails to lip-smacking kebabs, they have it all. But this summer, be ready to be bowled over by their refreshing iced teas. The best part is their quirky names — Look, Here Comes The Sun, You Might End Up Falling For Me, and so on.

Image: Courtesy Instagram

Smoke House Deli
Address
Shop no.252,253, DLF Avenue mall, Saket, 110017, Delhi, 110017
Phone
+9111 4103 4314
Visit here
Starbucks

Starbucks

Starbucks is legendary and is known for its equally legendary coffees. But they serve delicious iced teas as well, which can easily find their way in the best iced teas in Delhi. Their Iced Vanilla Poached Pear Hibiscus is a one-of-its-kind iced tea that you absolutely cannot miss. It’s a glass of premium hibiscus and passionfruit tea paired with vanilla poached pear syrup and tastes like heaven!

Image: Courtesy Instagram

Starbucks has several outlets in the city.

Starbucks
Address
Metro Station, Ground, Lower, Nehru Place, New Delhi, Delhi 110064
Phone
+91 91369 57041
Visit here
Amici cafe

Amici cafe

This cafe is all about having a good time with your friends. And the best way to have fun this summer is over a glass of freshly brewed iced tea! Go for their classic Lemon and Mint Iced Tea to combat the heat, or the Summer Is Back Kaffir Lime to give your regular iced tea an exotic twist!

Image: Courtesy Instagram

Amici cafe
Address
Shop No. 8, Defence Colony Main Market, New Delhi, Delhi 110024
Phone
+91 78278 13712
Visit here
Third Wave Coffee

Third Wave Coffee

This famous Bangalore-based coffee brand is now in Delhi and that means your summer ahead is sorted for all your beverage needs. They have delicious nibbles and desserts, but their iced teas need a special mention. Apart from their flavoured and fruity iced teas, they have a Masala Chai Iced Latte, which is a unique take on the Indian favourite Masala Tea.

Image: Courtesy Instagram

Third Wave Coffee
Address
1st Floor, Main Market, M Block, Greater Kailash I, Greater Kailash, New Delhi, Delhi 110048
Phone
+91 89519 41926
Visit here
Sreetama Basu
A self-proclaimed plant mom, Sreetama finds joy wherever she sees greenery. The list of other things that bring her joy is pretty long, but writing about them is her way of celebrating them. In love with little, inconsequential things, like neatly tucked-in bedsheets and big, significant things, like whole cheesecakes. She dreams of being a baker and writing about food someday.
