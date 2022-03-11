Hydrate and beat the heat with the best iced teas in Delhi

Tis’ the season to hydrate! And nothing better will come to the rescue this season than iced teas. So, try the best iced teas in Delhi from these 10 places.
Iced tea is a form of cold tea that has the richness of tea leaves, the acidity of fruit and loads of ice. In fact, any tea that’s been cooled or chilled can be referred to as iced tea. Usually sweetened with sugar or syrup, the most common form of iced tea is the classic lemon iced tea. But there are so many more varieties of iced teas, like peach iced tea, berries iced tea and others, to provide the much-needed respite from the scorching summer.
Where to get the best iced teas in Delhi
Big Chill is everyone’s favourite. But beyond their mouth-watering food and delectable desserts, they also offer a refreshing glass of freshly brewed iced tea. It’s perfect to beat the heat this summer. Pair their Lemon Iced Tea with delicious munchies or their great pizzas, and your taste buds will thank you later.
There are several outlets across Delhi.
Elma’s is perfect to grab your glass of freshly brewed iced tea and sit by the window to watch the world pass by. They serve a delicious glass of iced tea that comes in a lot of interesting flavours, like Orange Sunset, Cranberry Cooler, Pineapple & Kiwi Cooler, and a lot more. Try them out this summer to escape the sweltering heat!
Rico’s has perfected iced tea. It has its brand of iced tea that a lot of us are familiar with, called Rico Tea. Rico Tea comes in a tall sipper glass and in interesting flavours, like Pomegranate Jasmine, Beet and Carrot Lavender, Valencia Orange and Summer Berry Hawaiian. However, their Sugarcane and Chamomile Rico Tea need a special mention that’s powered with the goodness of sugarcane. What’s better than a glass of cold sugarcane juice in summer? Sugarcane and Chamomile Rico Tea.
This cutesy cafe with a dreamy decor is famous for its food, desserts and beverages. Surrounded by lush greenery, Diggin is perfect to unwind amidst your busy schedule. Their iced teas in Mint, Peach and Lemon flavours are cool, refreshing and just how an iced tea should be!
With multiple outlets all across Delhi, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf offers amazing coffees, muffins and sandwiches, and also great iced teas. They come in a variety of flavours, like Lemon, Peach, Mango, Southern Blend and Swedish Berries. Make sure to try all of them to stay cool this summer.
This cutesy cafe is known for its delectable shakes. But wait until you try their iced teas, which is one of the best in town! Their Cucumber Iced Tea is strong and filled with the refreshing flavour of cucumber, which is the perfect way to stay cool this summer. And of course, it comes loaded with ice.
Smoke House Deli is popular for its food and presentation. From boozy cocktails to lip-smacking kebabs, they have it all. But this summer, be ready to be bowled over by their refreshing iced teas. The best part is their quirky names — Look, Here Comes The Sun, You Might End Up Falling For Me, and so on.
Starbucks is legendary and is known for its equally legendary coffees. But they serve delicious iced teas as well, which can easily find their way in the best iced teas in Delhi. Their Iced Vanilla Poached Pear Hibiscus is a one-of-its-kind iced tea that you absolutely cannot miss. It’s a glass of premium hibiscus and passionfruit tea paired with vanilla poached pear syrup and tastes like heaven!
Starbucks has several outlets in the city.
This cafe is all about having a good time with your friends. And the best way to have fun this summer is over a glass of freshly brewed iced tea! Go for their classic Lemon and Mint Iced Tea to combat the heat, or the Summer Is Back Kaffir Lime to give your regular iced tea an exotic twist!
This famous Bangalore-based coffee brand is now in Delhi and that means your summer ahead is sorted for all your beverage needs. They have delicious nibbles and desserts, but their iced teas need a special mention. Apart from their flavoured and fruity iced teas, they have a Masala Chai Iced Latte, which is a unique take on the Indian favourite Masala Tea.
