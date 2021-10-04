With the rising number of cases recently, working from home, and social distancing has never been more pertinent today.

Yet, we can’t always stay at home — no man is an island after all. We crave human interaction, and thankfully in Singapore, the situation remains “stable” enough for us to continue heading outside, even just for a little bit.

This doesn’t mean that we shouldn’t be taking precautionary measures. By improving your immune system, you are keeping yourself healthy and making yourself less susceptible to viruses and diseases, whether it’s the common flu or Covid-19.

To help you along your journey, we’ve put together some quick and easy immunity-boosting drink recipes for you to whip up for a healthy dose of vitamins and minerals in your body. Besides, these are delicious and perfect as a refreshing treat on a warm afternoon. You can thank us later.