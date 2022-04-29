India bags 5 spots on the coveted Asia’s 50 Best Bars ranking for 2022

The list for Asia’s 50 best bars for 2022 has been revealed, with Hong Kong’s Coa taking the crown. India-based bars Tesouro, Sidecar, Hoots, Home, and Copitas raised spirits by featuring at the top of the rankings. Helmed by expert bartenders and marked by eclectic concoctions, these watering holes offer the best of the country’s drinking scene. Peep the full list down below.

Experts from the world of mixology gathered in-person at the Mandarin Oriental in Bangkok recently to announce the winners of Asia’s 50 best bars, 2022. The annual ranking is curated based on votes by over 220 Asia-based bartenders, bar owners, drinks writers, and cocktail aficionados and recognises exemplary skills, creativity, and passion of bars across the continent. This year’s ranking spotlighted five Indian bars from Goa, Delhi, and Bengaluru, each of which are known for their unique take on boozy concoctions.

Bars in India make a spirited ascent on the Asia’s 50 Best ranking

While some Indian watering holes on the line up are new to the coveted ranking process, others have already cemented their place amongst Asia’s best, making their way up the list to clinch the top spots this year.

Tesouro By Firefly, Goa (Rank: 4)

A bustling space located in the serenity of South Goa, Tesouro By Firefly is reminiscent of an old-school Western cowboy saloon. The spirits menu is led by mixologist Arijit Bose who’s brought in his expertise from top bars in Singapore and New Delhi. The space is only 18 months old and already boasts of quirky, tongue-in-cheek creations like Salty Bae, a blend of buttered miso bourbon and peated islay malt as well as Slip Me A Stranger, a combination of gin, fennel, and citrus. As per the bar’s social media, it was also crowned the best bar in India (2021), ranking at 65 in the world’s 50 best bars in 2021 and number 17 in the coolest bars in the world.

Sidecar, Delhi (Rank: 14)

Helmed by revered bartender Yangdup Lama, Sidecar moved up two spots from last year. The bar is known to source the choicest ingredients for their in-house extractions and infusions, whether it’s syrups or bitters, with most everything from classic old fashioned to eclectic Dilli-6 on the extensive drinks menu.

Their eponymous drink, Sidecar, is believed to have six variations with a twist on cocktails made with gin and whiskey. In 2020, bartender Lama made it to spot 73 in the list of the bar world’s 100 list in 2020, a ranking of the most influential individuals in the industry. He took to Instagram after the win to say, “It makes me strongly believe that if you dream a wonderful dream and work towards it, the dream is bound to be a reality.”

Hoots, Delhi (Rank: 26)

This relaxed, intimate bar in Delhi skipped a whooping 33 places from last year and is known for its welcoming drinking ambiance. On the menu are elegant classics with a twist like old fashioned with miso and whiskey sour with chamomile foam. Their scotch creations, in particular, come highly recommended. Other exciting ingredients include sous vide caramelised yoghurt, fernet branca, and coriander saccharum. Round out a meal here with cigars and cheese boards that complement the spirited concoctions.

Home, Delhi (Rank: 30)

This modern Indian, European, and Japanese cocktail bar is a new entrant to the list, perched on number 30 of the rankings. It also ranked at 16 in the 30 best bars in India list. On offer is a menu inspired by the solar system, with options inspired by elegant concoctions from the pre-prohibition era. That’s not all, the bar extends exclusive membership programs which boasts of a clientele that includes entrepreneurs, artists, thinkers, and innovators. It also hosts live events.

Copitas, Bengaluru (Rank: 44)

This elegant bar in Four Seasons Bangalore is hailed for its artisanal cocktails and vibrant energy. On the menu are seasonal, classic, and eclectic blends alike and their signature drink offers four unique spins on the popular gin and tonic. Their bourbon, rum, vodka, and tequila creations are just as popular. The bar’s creations Regarlo and Ibiza come highly recommended.

The latest list factored in pandemic-related travel and dining restrictions

The contest format for this year took into account pandemic restrictions and experts were asked to cast their votes by taking into account their experiences from June 2020 to January 2022, listing five bars from their own country or a special administrative region. They were also given the option of voting for two bars outside their country, as per a report by Bloomberg. Here’s the full list:

Coa, Hong Kong Jigger & Pony, Singapore Argo, Hong Kong Tesouro, Goa Bar Benfiddich, Tokyo Indulge Experimental, Taipei Charles H, Seoul MO Bar, Singapore Manhattan, Singapore BKK Social Club, Bangkok Sober Company, Shanghai Republic, Singapore Darkside, Hong Kong Sidecar, New Delhi No Sleep Club, Singapore Quinary, Hong Kong Tropic City, Bangkok Hope & Sesame, Guangzhou Vesper, Bangkok Lamp Bar, Nara SG Club, Tokyo Penicillin, Hong Kong Atlas, Singapore Aha Saloon, Taipei Bar Trench, Tokyo Hoots’, New Delhi Tippling Club, Singapore Bar Cham, Seoul Bar Trigona, Kuala Lumpur Home, New Delhi Sago House, Singapore The Cocktail Club, Jakarta The Pontiac, Hong Kong The Wise King, Hong Kong Junglebird, Kuala Lumpur Nutmeg & Clove, Singapore Analogue, Singapore The Aubrey, Hong Kong Le Chamber, Seoul Alice, Seoul Memento Mori, Tokyo Smoke & Bitters, Hiriketiya Asia Today, Bangkok Copitas, Bengaluru Union Trading Company, Shanghai The Bamboo Bar, Bangkok Bee’s Knees, Kyoto Zest , Seoul Hongkong Street, Singapore Speak Low, Shanghai

For more information, visit the official website, here.

Featured image: Courtesy Tesouro; Hero image: Courtesy: Sidecar