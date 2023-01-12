Indian bartenders stir up the perfect hot toddy to cosy up with this winter

The only thing more comforting than oversized hoodies and cheesy romantic comedies this season is a warm concoction featuring whiskey and spices. The adult solution to everything from frosty evenings to pesky colds – hot toddy is a popular bar order. Naturally, every establishment across the country has its own rendition. We sat down with India’s top mixologists to understand how they approach the unique cocktail – complete with recipe notes.

We’re exercising our creative liberty with Frank Sinatra’s smashing hit when we say – when the weather outside is frightful, a steaming hot toddy is delightful. Its origin story is a bit blurry (pun intended) – with reports crediting Todd’s Well Tavern in Edinburgh sometime in the 18th century as well as India under British occupation. The latter is more popular, considering the etymology points to the Sanskrit term “tadah,” or “taddy,” – a beverage made from fermented palm sap. However it’s the Irish tale of Robert Bentely Todd – who prescribed hot brandy and cinnamon to his patients – that may have tied the beverage to its current reputation as the boozy variant of the classic sickness remedy, chicken soup.

At its heart, a combination of hot water, spirit, lemon, and honey – the classic cocktail lends itself well to innovation. In fact, bartenders across the globe have married it with a host of ingredients and techniques to truly make the sipping experience unique. India is no different, with creations featuring everything from cranberry juice to smoked hickory wood. Not to mention – for caffeine aficionados – coffee liqueur. And if you’re determined to stay as close to your woollen comforter as possible this season, we’ve got the perfect remedy. Here’s spotlighting recipes for creative, comforting cups of hot toddy, courtesy of some of the country’s most experienced mixologists.

Expert-backed recipes for the cosiest cups of hot toddy

Canteen Hot Toddy – The Bombay Canteen

Prantik Haldar, the Beverage Innovations Head at The Bombay Canteen finds himself putting together a potent beverage of herbs and spices – including ginger and basil – with honey quite often come winter and monsoon. “This results in a darker and much stronger yet soothing version of the concoction,” he notes.

Ingredients

12 g cinnamon, 7 g star anise, 7 g cloves, 7 g black pepper, 4 g green cardamom, 25 g peeled and chopped ginger, 6 basil leaves, 125 g honey, 300 ml water, 45 ml spirit of choice (brandy or dark rum recommended), 120 ml hot water, lime

Directions

Toast all the spices for a few minutes while setting water to boil.

Add the ginger, honey, and toasted spices to the boiling water and leave them to steep on the heat for 30 minutes.

Add basil and boil further for 15 minutes before cooling down and allowing it to steep off the heat overnight.

Strain this mixture and store.

Add 45 ml of the previously-made mixture to a glass of choice.

Pour hot water over this and squeeze in some lime juice.

Mix and serve hot.

Brandy Blazer – Windmills

Neil Alexander, the General Manager and Corporate Mixologist of Windmills fused a hot toddy with a brandy blazer in 2012 to offer guests a warm winter drink option all year round. “We also

offer this drink to guests who have a sore throat or a cold and call it the doctor’s prescription. It has a reputation for making guests feel calm and relaxed and most say (or pretend) they have a cold to get a brandy blazer.” Come presentation time, the brandy is flambéed by the guests before being poured into a warm spice mix.

Ingredients

10 g cloves, 3 cinnamon sticks, 15 g black pepper, 1/2 nutmeg powdered, 50 g ginger, 2 whole orange peels, 100 ml bergamot honey syrup, 120 ml lemon juice, 10 ml roasted tea bitters, 1 l apple juice

Directions

In a saucepan, bring all the ingredients except the brandy to a boil and simmer for two hours.

Fine strain the mixture into one brandy snifter (glass) and pour brandy into another – placing the former under the latter to let the brandy on top heat up. Combine and serve warm.

Traveller’s Toddy – Dock 66 Gastrobar

Rojen Singh the Bar Manager at Dock 66 Gastrobar drew inspiration from the garden city’s breezy weather and affinity for all things caffeinated for his creation. “Being in Bangalore all you crave all day is a hot cuppa coffee. We at Dock 66 don’t serve coffee but surely wanted to make a warm drink which has coffee notes,” he says, nodding to another classic drink Irish Coffee. “As we were tweaking the flavour notes, my mentor noted how interesting it would be if all of the ingredients are invisible to the naked eye. So we clarified the drink before serving it and voila! There it was, Travelers Toddy,” he adds.

Ingredients

60 ml brandy, 15 ml Kahlua, 60 ml orange and coffee reduction (100 ml orange juice, 100 ml water, 5 g instant coffee powder), 100 ml milk, 10 ml lemon juice, 4 g mixed spices (cloves, star anise, cardamom, cinnamon)

Directions

Bring orange juice, lemon juice, spices and water to a boil until it’s reduced by half

Add coffee powder to this mixture to make the reduction

Combine brandy, Kahlua, and the reduction together

Add chilled milk and lemon juice to this mixture

Allow this to curdle and drip clarify the cocktail before flash heating it on a pan

Strain into a stemmed glass and garnish with flamed star anise

Smoked Hot Toddy – URU Brewpark

URU Brewpark Mixologist Purno Basumatary adds a touch of earthiness and an Indian grandmother’s wisdom to this creation. “This is inspired by the cold winter evenings when we’d sit by a woodfire, sipping grandma’s “kadha,” he notes. “Hence came the addition of some classic traditional ingredients like tulsi (holy basil) and pepper and incorporating the essence of woodfire through the hickory wood smoke.”

Ingredients

10 ml honey, 2 pieces cardamom, 1 piece cinnamon, 1 piece star anise, orange peel, 60 ml brandy, 90 ml hot water, hickory wood for smoking

Directions

Add the honey and all the spices into a brandy balloon glass, stir well. Add hot water

Smoke the wood using a smoking gun, into the glass

Cover and serve warm

Buttered Hot Toddy – Daysie

Himanshu Bisht, the Beverage Manager at Daysie gives his hot toddy recipe a sweet, indulgent twist, “Our version of the drink is a blend of rum, butter, brown sugar and various spices mixed with hot water which comes together to bring you a rich and flavourful seasonal cocktail,” he notes.

Ingredients

60 ml dark rum, 10 g Indian spices, 10 g demerara sugar, 50 g plain butter, nutmeg and star anise for garnish

Directions

Sautee the spices on a low flame

Toss in the butter, allowing it to melt before adding in the sugar to caramelise.

Once the mixture is prepared, add it to a glass

Pour in dark rum and top with hot water

Serve warm

Signature Winter Nightcap – Brassa

Jabez Daniel, the Head Bartender at Brassa gives the classic Hot Toddy a fragrant twist. “

One of the very few ingredients that I love to sort of re-invent and play around with is chamomile. I love the essence it brings on, whether it’s tea or in a drink concoction,” he reflects, before adding, “So I’ve reinvented the classic hot toddy with just a sweet spiced tincture and chamomile.”

Ingredients:

60 ml XO Brandy, 45 ml ginger, orange, and basil cordial (100 g fresh ginger, 20 g fresh turmeric, 50 g fresh basil, 80 g orange marmalade, 30 g orange zest, 500 ml water, 150 g brown sugar, 10 g black pepper, 50 g grapefruit zest, 60 ml lime juice, salt to taste), 5 ml sweet spiced tincture (200 ml white rum, 20 g orange zest, 5 g star anise, 10 g Ceylon cinnamon, 3 g nutmeg, 20 g vetiver root, 5 g cloves, 10 ml pure vanilla extract, 10 g allspice), 70 ml chamomile tea, grapefruit slice, holy basil, and star anise

Directions

Gently muddle the dry ingredients for the tincture together until the essential oils are released

In an air-tight glass jar, combine rum, dry ingredients, and vanilla extract and set aside for 60 hours at room temperature.

Strain the spices out to clarify and store in a small glass bottle.

In a saucepan, combine all the ingredients (except orange and grapefruit zest) for the cordial and bring to a simmer for 25 minutes (on a low flame)

When a syrup consistency is achieved, add orange and grapefruit zest, with lime juice and salt.

Strain and store in a glass bottle.

Steep chamomile tea bags in hot water for 5 minutes.

In a brandy goblet, add the cordial and warm tea and stir.

Add brandy and top with the tincture. Garnish and serve warm.

Toddy Star – Raahi Neo Kitchen & Bar

Avinash Kapoli, the mixologist at Raahi Neo Kitchen & Bar takes inspiration from the classic Indian sore throat remedy kadha for his creation. “In the cold weather, people enjoy both rum and scotch with water, respectively. And if not alcohol, then it’s a kadha. We combined them all to create our Toddy Star,” he says. “Star anise and clove, although widely used in cooking – including the popular biryani – are rarely seen in cocktails. But clove is an antiseptic, which makes it an ideal add-on to a winter drink” he adds. This is combined with the vitamin C-rich pineapple juice to beat the flu in every sip.

Ingredients

45 ml aged rum, 15 ml blended Scotch whisky, 10 ml spiced apple cider vinegar, 30 ml pineapple juice, 15 ml lemon juice, 25 ml star anise and clove syrup (3 star anise, 1 tsp cloves, 2 cups water, 3 cups demerara sugar)

Directions:

Add star anise, cloves, and water to a saucepan.

Bring to a simmer, remove from heat, and stir in the demerara sugar.

Let this mixture cool before straining

Combine cider vinegar, pineapple juice, lemon, and syrup and heat just short of boiling.

Transfer to a mug before adding in the rum and whisky

Garnish with a star anise

Hot Toddy With A Twist – Social South

Jones Elish, the Beverage Head of SOCIAL South enjoys a good hot toddy. “All bartenders recommend it when a guest is feeling under the weather. It’s our very own medicine!,” he quips, before adding “We elevated the flavours by adding hot cranberry juice, basil, spices and brandy, a hit with our customers. To add to the fun, it’s served in a bamboo glass!,” he adds.

Ingredients

60 ml brandy, 2 tbsp honey, 5 cloves, 2 cinnamon, 1 orange slice, 1 fresh basil, 120 ml cranberry juice

Directions

Heat all the ingredients until well infused

Top with brandy and serve in a bamboo glass with basil leaf and orange slice

Which of these hot toddy recipes are you turning to this frosty season?

All images: Courtesy Shutterstock/Brands