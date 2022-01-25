You can never go wrong with these tempting Indian fusion drinks

What rings a bell when you consider combination drinks? Items that balance the tastefulness of two unmistakable cooking styles. We Indians like to add a desi touch to everything, be it garments, adornments, or beverages. And so comes our love for everything fusion! The fusion permits you to wed familiar and unfamiliar ingredients to make new and intriguing drinks.

Check the list below of fusion drinks to try this season

Jamun Shots

There are many names for Jamun or black plum — jambul, java plum and jamblang. Apart from the taste, it beckons health benefits, too. A number of diseases can be treated by using all parts of the jamun and plant. The taste is often mildened by adding a little salt to this fruit, which is sure to surprise you after you try it.

Gulkand Strawberry Milkshake

Gulkand Strawberry Milkshake is an absolute treat any time of the year. Flavoured with rose petals jam, this pretty pink drink is all-natural, light, fresh, and subtly sweet! This milkshake is a cool and refreshing drink made with milk and a special spice mix. It’s everyone’s favourite as it is flavoured with rose petals and has the right amount of thickness.

Milk soda

Milk soda is a classic Indian fusion drink made by mixing milk with any sweetened soda and basil seeds.

Lemon drop shots

Lemon drop shots have a lemony, sweet, and sour taste and are fun to drink. It is a combination of the sweetness of sugar with the tartness of lemon. It’s a vodka-based cocktail that has a lemony, sweet, and sour flavour. Lemon drop cocktail is a variant of the vodka martini. Originally served in a cocktail glass, the lemon drop was named after lemon drop candy.

Thandai Rabdi

The Indian drink Thandai Rabdi is a thicker version of the popular Thandai drink. The best time to serve it is after meals or during festivals and special occasions. You only need five ingredients to prepare this North Indian dessert. On low heat, Thandai flavoured milk is cooked until it is thick and creamy. The dishes are then served in small terracotta pots with slivered nuts garnished on top.

Watermelon, Mint and Lime slushie

Watermelon Mint Lime Slushies provide the taste of summer in a cup. You get sugar-sweet watermelon flavour combined with zesty lime juice and mint that’s fresh, sweet, and fragrant. There are no refined sugars, grains, nuts, or dairy products in this recipe.

Karupatti Coffee

One of the healthiest forms of coffee is Karupatti Coffee. This unique fusion recipe is a must-try for all coffee lovers. This drink is popular in Tamil Nadu. The perfect drink for an evening snack at 5:00 p.m. It has palm jaggery in it, which makes it the healthiest coffee you’ve ever tasted.

Raspberry Shikanji

The Raspberry Shikanji is an Indian lemonade that contains Emergen-C, ginger, jaggery, cumin, lemon juice, mint, and basil. In this recipe, raspberry is combined with lemons to create a tangy delight. If you cannot find fresh raspberries, use frozen raspberries or any other citrus fruit of your choice.

Phirni Falooda Trifles

This recipe is a fusion of falooda and trifle. Phirni, a rice flour milk pudding, is very popular in northern India, while falooda is another delicious street food drink. So how about combining the two and creating a fusion dessert? This can be customised and presented in any way you like.

Paan shots

Paan shots or paan sharbat drink is a cooling and refreshing drink made with betel leaves or paan leaves. The taste is quite similar to Falooda. With the myriad paan flavours in the drink, along with the scent and taste of roses.

