Add the finest gin from Indian breweries to your home bar, pronto!

Once the domain of alchemists and monks, gin has transformed into a spirit of choice for people, bars and breweries across the world. And India’s venturing into the scene headfirst.
The history of gin can be traced back to Benedictine monks in southern Italy. It left the monasteries and took over brandy as the drink of choice in the 17th century. There was a period of trouble for it a century later when it became a little too loved, but in the 21st century, gin has maintained its glorious position as a leading spirit.
Though it’s a regular fixture in the repertoire of mixologists and bars across the world, for Indian breweries, it isn’t as easy to get in the game. And even though India has native species of juniper, there isn’t a bonafide gin culture. This hesitancy is all the more surprising, considering the classic gin and tonic was first developed in India (albeit in conjunction with the treatment of malaria).
In the last few years (five may be a stretch), the demand and appreciation for it have been rising, supported and perhaps motivated by the founding of homegrown gin brands, who have at their disposal a large variety of native botanicals, fruits, and spices. With the ‘gin wave’ reaching its ascendency and a homecoming of sorts playing out, we’re keeping our eyes out (and bars open) for some good local variations.
Indian gin brands that give international breweries a run for their money
When one thinks of Indian gin, Greater Than instantly comes to mind. The umbrella brand, Nao Spirits, was borne out of a decision to bring the resurgence of gin in the West to India. More importantly, the brand brought gin to the Indian youth. Founded by Anand Virmani and Vaibhav Singh (also the founder of the iconic Khan Market café, Perch), Nao Spirits boasts of two stellar craft gins, one of them being Greater Than, the only London Dry Gin made in India and the more classic of the two. Considered a bar essential, the juniper in Greater Than is accompanied by zesty lemon and ginger.
The second Nao Spirits’ creation is Hapusa, a more local gin, which is said to be the world’s first Himalayan Dry Gin. From the juniper to the botanicals (turmeric, mango, ginger and so on), Hapusa is a melange of Indian flavours that Indian palates are familiar with, distilled in a 1000-litre copper pot. Sanskrit for Juniper, the Hapusa takes you on a spiced journey through the country.
The gold of Jaisalmer city painted onto the bottle, the black buck and Jaisalmer fort in the logo all indicate from the onset what inspired this gin – regal opulence. From the pour to the last sip, the Jaisalmer Gin, of Radico Khaitan, calls for luxuriant leisure. The classic juniper flavour is embellished with traditional Indian herbs, sources from all over the country – coriander, Darjeeling green tea, sweet orange peel and vetiver or khus, are some of the eleven botanicals that inform the Jaisalmer Gin.
With its home in the Third Eye Distillery of the beachy state of Goa, the botanicals of Stranger & Sons include home-grown pepper, lemon, Gondhoraj limes, coriander, nutmeg, mace, liquorice and cassia bark, all foraged from within the country. This spicy gin, however, still valorises juniper. Sakshi Saigal, Rahul Mehra and Vidur Gupta, the founding tripartite, bring humour, and a little mythical mystery, to the world of gin. But, they also bring in a larger consciousness which makes their gin truly Indian. The distillery, for instance, employs local women who help them with fruit peeling and then make jams of the leftover flesh. Their no-plastic approach only adds to their appeal to the new-age market. But even without the mythical tiger on the bottle and the environmentalism, Stranger & Sons is, simply put, good gin.
Saṃsāra captures the Indian philosophy of rebirth, suitable to the rebirth of the spirit in India. As a gin, Saṃsāra calls out to the free spirits of the world. Floral and citrusy, with a slight earthiness to it, the gin is sustainably produced in Goa. Founded by Aditya Aggarwal and launched by the Spaceman Spirits Lab, the key feature of this gin is hemp. Despite being rooted in traditions, the brand is clearly futuristic. Their latest launch set the experimental tone for Saṃsāra – The City of Pink, a pink gin that brings sweetness, fresh floral extracts and summer berries to their signature eleven base botanicals, leaving you with a sweet and smooth finish.
Gin is no longer an old man’s drink, and Gin Gin, with its founder Shubham Khanna, proves just that. As India’s first craft hemp gin, Gin Gin is a passion project that was a result of intense research and experimentation. With nine botanicals, including hemp, juniper, coriander, lavender, rosemary, caraway seeds, cinnamon, lemongrass and butterfly pea flower, Gin Gin battled the pandemic when it launched and though it is only available in Goa, we do envision a bright future for Gin Gin, especially because that stunning minimalist bottle would stunning on any drinks trolley.
Authenticity and a love for their native land centre the TERAI brand of dry gin; it’s named after the fertile marshlands found at the foothills of the great Himalayas. With spices from Khari Baoli, Asia’s largest spice market, their list of eleven botanicals makes this gin give the burgeoning market an impetus. Lush green notes followed by citrus zest and floral flavours complete this herby gin. Each element reveals the love and care behind the brand, marking a long-standing family affair since 1958. The stopper is made sustainably by artisans from India’s toy town of Channapatna; the bottle replicates Indian architecture. And the logo of a vintage Indian coin links to a Diwali family tradition of collecting coins. This award-winning gin thus has a deeply Indian story.
Distilled in Goa, Jin Jiji is another gin searching for an Indian essence that doesn’t take away from the ethos of gin, and it seems they’ve found it. While the namesake Jin Jiji has been infused with cashew nut, tulsi and chamomile flower, the Darjeeling variant uses black tea. The brainchild of Anand Virmani and Jay Dhawan of Nao Spirits, Jin Jiji keeps juniper as its foundation but still stretches beyond to arrive at smooth finishes.
Pumori, the small-batch gin, has been making waves ever since it was launched by founder Aman Thadani. Distilled in 200-litre batches, the gin is named after Mount Pumori, from where its juniper berries are sourced. The floral aroma is accentuated by citrus and cardamom scents, with a hint of sweetness from the vanilla. The pine and spice transport you to the serene ranges. However, the juniper is clearly the star of the show, so if you’re on the hunt for something juniper-forward, this is the gin for you – have it poured over ice with tonic water and garnish with a slice of citrus of your choice.
