Add the finest gin from Indian breweries to your home bar, pronto!

Once the domain of alchemists and monks, gin has transformed into a spirit of choice for people, bars and breweries across the world. And India’s venturing into the scene headfirst.

The history of gin can be traced back to Benedictine monks in southern Italy. It left the monasteries and took over brandy as the drink of choice in the 17th century. There was a period of trouble for it a century later when it became a little too loved, but in the 21st century, gin has maintained its glorious position as a leading spirit.

Though it’s a regular fixture in the repertoire of mixologists and bars across the world, for Indian breweries, it isn’t as easy to get in the game. And even though India has native species of juniper, there isn’t a bonafide gin culture. This hesitancy is all the more surprising, considering the classic gin and tonic was first developed in India (albeit in conjunction with the treatment of malaria).

In the last few years (five may be a stretch), the demand and appreciation for it have been rising, supported and perhaps motivated by the founding of homegrown gin brands, who have at their disposal a large variety of native botanicals, fruits, and spices. With the ‘gin wave’ reaching its ascendency and a homecoming of sorts playing out, we’re keeping our eyes out (and bars open) for some good local variations.

Indian gin brands that give international breweries a run for their money