Stock up your fridges with kombucha from these 7 Indian brands

The allure of kombucha clearly hasn’t faded over the centuries and has transcended borders globally. The Indian market, too, can’t get enough of it.

Sometimes sweet, sometimes tart, this fermented beverage, with its origins in ancient China, has moved beyond the wellness and medical circles. Amongst the plethora of medicinal benefits, which vary based on your source, the one universally agreed-upon gift of the kombucha is rooted in its digestive properties. While we’re no medical experts, we can say for certain it tastes good. Over the years, the tea made from the disc-shaped SCOBY (symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast) has been produced in a spade of delicious variations. These seven kombucha Indian brands have handcrafted their flavour profiles that kombucha-fiends can’t get enough of.

Top Kombucha brands in India