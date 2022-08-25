Add homegrown richness to your whisky stash with these Indian single malts

A taste for smoke and oak has firmly established itself in the country – paving the way for exquisite sets of malts on display across stores. Of these, some of the smoothest are homegrown and from single distilleries, rubbing shoulders with the creme-de-la-creme of the dram world. We’re sipping our way through Indian single malts that are worth adding to your whisky collection.

For most connoisseurs of whisky in India, an on-the-rocks ritual is a time-honoured one. This passion for ambers has put several homegrown brands in the menus of bars and shelves of stores. And while most promise a smooth sipping experience, a few are luxurious as they come – produced by the best in the business and bottled with notes of fruit, chocolate, vanilla, and more.

Indian single malts are reminiscent of the country’s heritage, with many drawing from ancient techniques or paying homage to its landscape and history. They also explore a range of price points – making them as accessible as they are delicious. If you’ve yet to feature one in your home bar, we’ve a few that deserve a spot in the top shelf. Here are a few Indian single malts that are on our radar.

Elevate your whisky game with these smooth Indian single-malts

Amrut Fusion

Having pioneered the single malt revolution in India, Amrut’s ambers are highly coveted. With an eclectic range of whiskies on offer, this brand promises elegance in every sip. Their Fusion expression stays true to this reputation, offering a smoky, complex, thickly oaked flavour that’s best had neat. On the nose are hints of citrus, spices, and peat. The palate, meanwhile, will pick up notes of coffee, dark chocolate, fruit, peat, and oak, with the finish being long and reminiscent of marmalade. This single malt is an award-winning amber – with the crown of the World Whiskey Of The Year (2019). Naturally, it’s a single malt worth a spot in your home bar.

Price: Rs 6,000 approx.

Indri-Trini

This award-winning amber – whose name refers to “the senses” in Sanskrit – is as smooth as they come. Distilled near the Himalayan foothills by Piccadily – one of the country’s largest producers of malt spirits – it features six-row barley grown for hundreds of years in Rajasthan. This is manually harvested and selected for malting, post which it’s fermented and aged in three types of casks – ex-bourbon, ex-French wine, and sherry. The payoff? A gentle and mellow dram that pours sunset and is reminiscent of black tea, caramelised pineapple, oak, vanilla, honey, raisin, and sweet cherry. Every sip is warm and full, with notes of nuts and wood. This one’s best enjoyed neat, with a splash of water, or on the rocks.

Price: Rs 5,000 approx.

Godawan

A new single-malt that’s taken the Indian whiskey market by storm, Godawan comes from Diageo India. The artisanal amber pays homage to the endangered Great Indian Bustard and is distilled in Rajasthan. Deemed, ‘The Spirit Of The Desert,’ it features locally-sourced six-row barley and is uniquely matured at temperatures reaching 100 degrees F. It’s then finished in special casks that are curated with Indian botanicals Rasna and Jatamansi. The payoff? A rich dram that comes with hints of spice, wood, flowers, and fruits.

Price: Rs 4,350 approx.

Rampur Double Cask

Capturing the spirit and heritage of yesteryear royalty – Rampur Distillery boasts of some of the most luxurious single malts in the country. With over 75 years of experience to their name, their distillery is the oldest in the country and features old-world copper pot stills. Each malt is produced and matured in the foothills of the Himalayas. The Double Cask is no exception. It’s hand-crafted, non-filtered, and aged in American bourbon barrels and European oak sherry casks. The payoff is a delicate, smooth expression that offers hints of tropical fruits and oak. Every sip is reminiscent of rich sherry with a long, lingering finish. If you enjoy indulgence with your on-the-rocks ritual, this one’s for you.

Price: Rs 8,000 approx.

Paul John Oloroso

The sunny coasts of Goa have presented India with some of the most exquisite single malts through Paul John. The brand has a range of ambers on offer, each with the promise of a smooth sipping experience. The Oloroso expression is no different. Aged in American bourbon barrels and finished in sherry casks, this dram pours a dark mahogany and is complex and intense. On the palate are notes of nutty chocolate and rich fruit cake. On the nose are hints of peach, apricot, molasses, and blood orange. The finish, meanwhile, is long and sweet, with heavy spices, dash of coffee, and dark chocolate. If that doesn’t spell flavour explosion, we don’t know what does.

Price: Rs 9,000 approx.

Kamet

From the house of Peak Spirits – known for introducing the world to a one-of-a-kind cashew gin – comes this amber that derives its name from Mount Kamet, India’s third highest peak in Uttarakhand. It’s a smooth single malt with a vinous touch – matured in ex-bourbon American oak, ex-French wine oak, and historic ex-sherry casks. Distilled using six-row barley grown in the foothills of the Himalayas, it’s non-chill filtered. On the nose are hints of spice and oak, complemented by vanilla, raisins, and caramel. Every sip, meanwhile, is reminiscent of dried fruit, chocolate, vanilla, and oak. The finish, meanwhile, is long, warm, and complex, with a lingering sweetness. This one’s best had neat or on the rocks.

Price: Rs 5,000 approx.

All images: Courtesy Brands, Shutterstock, Marcelo Verfe/Pexels