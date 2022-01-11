India’s first coffee-infused gin is here to keep you partying from dusk to dawn

India’s first coffee-infused gin, No Sleep – Greater Than Gin, combines the refreshing and smooth flavours of cold brew with the crisp notes of gin. And if you like your caffeine with a bit of a boozy kick, grab a bottle of this limited edition spirit at a store near you, pronto!

If you ask Greater Than and Sleepy Owl Coffee, it’s never too early for something boozy and never too late for a sip of coffee. The two have collaborated to present India with its first coffee-infused gin which elevates the usual Negroni or the Espresso Martini. Greater Than, helmed by NAO Spirits, was the first to bring craft gin to the country and made the spirit accessible to Indians. Sleepy Owl, meanwhile, is a pioneer of cold brew and has a range of coffee products on offer across several retail stores. Their limited-edition beverage reflects the brands’ innovative style and flair for fun.

India’s first coffee-infused gin is the perfect marriage of two popular beverages

The conception of this concoction first began as an experiment by the co-distiller of Nao Spirits Jay Dhawan in 2017. Reflecting on this, co-founder and distiller Anand Virmani said, “We’ve since served it at many bars, occasions and events. It was his idea to put the cold brew straight into the bottle, and it is this we are so pleased to be able to bring out to the world and keep his legacy alive.”

Your bottle of coffee infused-gin will contain cold brew made with 100 percent Arabica coffee from Chikmagalur and will be devoid of any sugar, coffee extracts, or artificial flavours. This is a reflection of the brands’ belief in producing beverages of the highest quality. Commenting on this, Arman Sood, Co-founder of Sleepy Owl Coffee, said, “When the idea for India’s first coffee-infused gin came about, it was a no-brainer. Chikmagalur produces some of the finest coffee in the world, and we’re so excited to share this with customers through an ingenious drink that goes beyond a cup of coffee.”

The first sip offers notes of red cherries, followed by the flavour of salted caramel and the subtle spice of pink peppercorn. This blend of bold, fruity coffee with crisp gin makes the spirit perfect for cocktails like an espresso martini. But it is best enjoyed with tonic water and an orange wedge. The beverage is available in stores in Goa, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Pune and will arrive in New Delhi by the end of January.

For more information, visit here.

All images: Courtesy Greater Than