Here’s how you can get your hands on India’s most expensive tequila

Call it what you may — devil’s water, felony juice, Mexican water. Tequila has a loyal fan following, and they surely know how to celebrate larger-than-life special occasions. Priced at Rs 55,000 and available on pre-order is India’s most expensive tequila, 1800 Melenio Tequila.

The premium tequila is matured for around three and a half years, resulting in a unique drink with a vivid copper intensity and harmony of lightly toasted oak, vanilla, caramel, and red fruits with an intense note of cinnamon. 1800 Melenio Tequila was introduced in 2000 to celebrate the millennium. However, it recently underwent a bottle makeover, featuring a brand new bottle design, moving from the standard squat 1800 pyramid bottle to a tall, elongated pyramid much more akin to Don Julio’s 1942.

1800 Melenio Tequila was launched exclusively in Ladakh at the Stok Palace Heritage Hotel on September 10 for a luxury pop-up event in association with Masque (a Mumbai-based fine dining restaurant that was part of this year’s Top 50 restaurants in Asia list) and Monika Enterprises.

While only 18 bottles were being sold at the pop-up, they are available across India on pre-order. Monika Enterprises, a well-known foreign liquor importer, brought alcohols such as Belenkaya Vodka, Russian Standard Vodka, Jose Cuervo (world’s oldest tequila brand), Kraken (fastest growing spiced rum in the world), Ron Diplomatico, Bushmills (Ireland’s oldest licensed whiskey) to India. So, it is only fitting that 1800 Melenio Tequila mark a celebratory entry with them.

To pre-order 1800 Melenio Tequila, email here or contact +91 97694 44761.