Home > Food & Drink > Drinks > Here’s how you can get your hands on India’s most expensive tequila
Here’s how you can get your hands on India’s most expensive tequila
Food & Drink
13 Sep 2021 07:36 PM

Here’s how you can get your hands on India’s most expensive tequila

Harleen Kalsi
Senior Editor
Here’s how you can get your hands on India’s most expensive tequila
Food & Drink
Here’s how you can get your hands on India’s most expensive tequila

Call it what you may — devil’s water, felony juice, Mexican water. Tequila has a loyal fan following, and they surely know how to celebrate larger-than-life special occasions. Priced at Rs 55,000 and available on pre-order is India’s most expensive tequila, 1800 Melenio Tequila.

India's most expensive tequila

The premium tequila is matured for around three and a half years, resulting in a unique drink with a vivid copper intensity and harmony of lightly toasted oak, vanilla, caramel, and red fruits with an intense note of cinnamon. 1800 Melenio Tequila was introduced in 2000 to celebrate the millennium. However, it recently underwent a bottle makeover, featuring a brand new bottle design, moving from the standard squat 1800 pyramid bottle to a tall, elongated pyramid much more akin to Don Julio’s 1942.

1800 Melenio Tequila was launched exclusively in Ladakh at the Stok Palace Heritage Hotel on September 10 for a luxury pop-up event in association with Masque (a Mumbai-based fine dining restaurant that was part of this year’s Top 50 restaurants in Asia list) and Monika Enterprises.

India's most expensive tequila

While only 18 bottles were being sold at the pop-up, they are available across India on pre-order. Monika Enterprises, a well-known foreign liquor importer, brought alcohols such as Belenkaya Vodka, Russian Standard Vodka, Jose Cuervo (world’s oldest tequila brand), Kraken (fastest growing spiced rum in the world), Ron Diplomatico, Bushmills (Ireland’s oldest licensed whiskey) to India. So, it is only fitting that 1800 Melenio Tequila mark a celebratory entry with them.

To pre-order 1800 Melenio Tequila, email here or contact +91 97694 44761.

Masque most expensive tequila 1800 Melenio Tequila tequila India
Harleen Kalsi
Senior Editor
Harleen feeds off her nomadic spirit and incessant shenanigans on the road to stay alive. When not writing, she is busy searching for a good read/art/act.
Travel Culture Nature & Society Art Design
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

We’re Social

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiaindia

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiaindia