Brands in India that serve Kopi Luwak, the world’s most expensive coffee

You may be a coffee aficionado whose day doesn’t really start until you’ve had your hit of caffeine in the morning. But how far are you willing to go for a cup of the rarest and most expensive coffee in the world?

Introducing Kopi Luwak, the coffee that is all things extraordinary — from its cultivation procedure, extraction to taste, and of course, the price. The secret ingredient that makes this coffee so expensive is cat faeces. Yes, you read that right.

Kopi Luwak or civet coffee is extracted from the faeces of the civet cat. These cats roam around in coffee plantations and tend to feast on the flesh of these ripe coffee cherries. There occurs a unique fermentation process during digestion that lends a unique and rich flavour to the beans. These are then extracted from the faeces and processed and packaged into what becomes the most expensive coffee in the world.

Best Kopi Luwak brands in India to order from

This Kopi Luwak brand’s plantation is based out of Coorg in Karnataka. Ainmane produces Civet Coffee and has been the first brand in India to produce this coffee. They promise that even though the process of production might not make civet coffee seem too appealing to many, its taste and aroma will change their mind. Not just civet coffee, this brand also produces a variety of other special coffees, like the smoky-spicy bittersweet Monsoon Malabar, the Robusta of Coorg, the medium-roasted and fruity Cafe Blend and also filter coffee and Green Coffee Powder.

Price: Rs 900 for 100 grams

Prepared from the beans of Arabica Coffee fruits, Lets Kauphy, another Kopi Luwak brand in India, produces one of the finest qualities of the Indian Civet Coffee. The product describes the coffee as having a smooth body, uniquely delicate flavour and a mellow taste, and that is what sets this coffee apart from all other varieties of coffee that we normally have. The website describes how the coffee is produced, extracted and processed, thanks to the highly developed olfactory system of the civet cats. You can choose these beans from a huge range of grind sizes and brewing methods, according to your taste.

Price: Rs 900 for 100 grams

Cigars India, a Kopi Luwak brand in India, has been featured across prestigious publications and channels for their highly recommended civet coffee. The digestive systems of civet cats are high in proteolytic enzymes that seep into the coffee beans, creating shorter peptides and more free amino acids. Coorg is known to produce some of the finest coffee blends in India, and the civet cat just adds to that flavour, enhancing it even more.

Price: Rs 1200 for 50 grams

Last but not the least, Beans n Brews is the only fourth Kopi Luwak brand in India that produces this unique, rare coffee. The brand claims that its civet coffee is 100% authentic, naturally collected and hand-roasted. “This coffee derives an exotic, earthy and complex characteristic,” they say. Their civet coffee is best brewed in a French Press and savoured black and strong.

Price: Rs 500 for 50 grams

