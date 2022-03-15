A teetotaller’s guide to non-alcoholic beverages in India

Finally, there’s a reason for teetotallers to look up alcohol brands. A healthier alternative to carbonated drinks and boring juices, these non-alcoholic beverages in India by homegrown labels are so good that even cocktail lovers may want to consider a month-long detox of mocktails.

Stock up on these non-alcoholic beverages in India this festive season

Started in 2016 by Pankaj Aswani and Yashika Keswani, Coolberg is India’s first zero-alcohol beer company. Coolberg is made by malting barley in water, boiling it to a high temperature, and then cooling the concoction. Coolberg caters to those who do not want to consume alcohol due to religious and cultural beliefs or lifestyle and health choices but still want to enjoy premium beverages. You can choose from six flavours, including malt, cranberry, ginger, mint, strawberry, and peach.

Available at retail outlets across India, or buy online.

Delhi-based craft brewery, Kati Patang, famous for its delicious Zesty Amber, is another new entrant in the non-alcoholic beverages in India. Founded by Lata and Shantanu Upadhyay, the brand came up with three non-alcoholic beverages in late February this year. The three drinks are NOT Old Fashioned, Cosmopolitan, and Gin & Tonic. The Not Old Fashioned oozes oaky notes of Bourbon with a touch of vanilla, the Cosmopolitan is all about cranberry, orange and pineapple richness, and the Gin & Tonic marries the sweetness of juniper and the ambrosial goodness of lemon and basil.

Currently available at select retail shops in Delhi NCR, with pan-India shipping via their website.

Founded by Mumbai-based Sahil Jatana, Aneesh Bhasin, and Rahul Mehra, Svami is one of the first Indian brands to tap into the craft tonic water space. The brand launched a range of tonic waters, including a light version along with a 3 Cal Tonic Water. They have recently upped the game by introducing Zero Proof® non-alcoholic, ready-to-drink beverages. The Non-Alcoholic Gin & Tonic is crafted with classic botanicals like juniper and different citruses and berries, while the Non-Alcoholic Pink Gin & Tonic also contains strawberries. Their Non-Alcoholic Rum & Cola is flavoured with vanilla, caramel, and cinnamon.

Available across major metros, or buy online

Delhi-based Sepoy & Co offers artfully packaged tonic water in variants like spiced grapefruit, mint, and the classic Indian tonic water. Using a blend of spices, essential oils and quinine, these botanical mixers are brewed in India and crafted the artisanal way. Their eclectic range comprises six variants, including Indian Tonic Water and Original Ginger Ale. But it’s their flavoured tonic waters that make for exciting drinks—from floral hibiscus and refreshing mint to tart grapefruit (with traces of spices like cardamom, cinnamon, and clove) and delicate elderflower—there’s something for every taste.

Available in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Coimbatore, Ooty, Pondicherry, Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Amritsar, Guwahati, and Goa. Order online

Paying an ode to the Bay of Bengal, Bengal Bay, founded by Rishabh Gupta, offers natural, artisanal tonic water, with quinine sourced from Peru. An ingredients-focused brand, this organic, small-batch tonic water is a blend of sweet oranges from Nagpur, mandarin orange from Coorg, organic cane sugar from Uttar Pradesh, cardamom from Kerala — all combined with sand-filtered water from Rajasthan. Apart from the regular tonic water, Bengal Bay also offers spiced orange and basil tonic water and sparkling soda water.

Available at select retailers across Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Goa, Dehradun, Chandigarh, and Kolkata, or buy online

Founder Rakesh Sheth started &Stirred as a brand catering to the ready-to-make cocktails market. However, he soon realised a big gap in the market for mocktails or non-alcoholic beverages in India, and so, he finally launched ready-to-drink, fruity mocktails. You can take your pick from refreshing options like the Mexican Mule, with its spicy, tangy notes, Mountain Mojito, Classic Colada, and a Hibiscus Cosmo.

Available online

