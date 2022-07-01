Sweet like honey: Mead brands in India to add to your home bar

Meads may be among the newest entrants on the alco-bev list, but the refreshing drink has been around for millennia now. And if you’re looking for the best mead brands in India to add to your cart, we’ve curated the perfect list for you!

The Alco-Bev industry is in an exciting space at the moment, with several homegrown brands taking the forefront with their gins, vodkas, whiskeys, cocktail mixes and so much more. Another such product is meads, which has taken the forefront in recent years among alcohol connoisseurs. The beverage, made with fermented honey water, can range from sweet to bone dry, in terms of its flavour profile, and with varying alcohol levels, it makes for a great beverage to sip on – especially as a replacement for beers and wines.

Mead is among the first alcoholic beverages ever made, dating back to 7000 BC, meads are flavoured using spices, fruits and more. What’s more, the source of honey used – the bee type, trees and flowers around – gives the beverage a distinct, special flavour. The beverage, when cold, is a great refresher, and pairs amazing with traditional snacks that go with alcohol, making it the perfect addition to any home bar or party!

So, in case you want to sip on a glass of this historic beverage, here are some of the best mead brands in India to check out. What’s more, these are all homegrown labels, making them sustainable and easier to source within the country!

Best mead brands in India

Moonshine Meadery

You’ll probably remember this brand from Shark Tank India season 1, which concluded earlier this year. The brand has tied up with farms to set up their bees, benefitting both agriculturalists and the bees, and providing a unique flavour profile to the beverage. What’s more, they experiment with a lot of local and international flavours, such as caraway (ajwain), kokum, coffee, bourbon flavours and a host of spices, to create a line of distinct, uniquely flavoured meads.

No Label Mead

Another one among the best mead brands in India is the homegrown brand No Label by Bored Beverages. It aims to provide quality meads for everyone to be able to share the experiences of joy, laughter and more. Their flavour, the Original Mead, is a refreshing blend of honey and alcohol, making it the perfect choice for a relaxed afternoon or a fun night out!

Arka by Hill Zill Wines Pvt Ltd.

The flavourful dessert meads from Hill Zill Wines Pvt Ltd. is their range called Arka. The line has three flavours – honey, rose and jamun – each with a distinct flavour profile, to add a sweet, sensory endnote to your meal. Pair it with Indian or international desserts for the perfect flavour, or sip on it as is and add a fancy touch to your home party this summer.

Cerana Meads

Cerana Meads is another homegrown brand that celebrates Indian flavours and the love for this age-old alcoholic beverage. The brand uses ethically sourced ingredients and derives its flavours and colours naturally, creating a range of meads with flavour profiles of jamun, pomegranate and more that fit all moods!

Portside Mead

Among the mead brands in India is Portside, which was conceived at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, in March 2020. The brand has a refreshing berry mead and a classic one on its portfolio, catering to different audiences and ensuring everyone has something to sample.

Stump

Karnataka’s first mead brand, Stump has a delicious coffee-based mead and an apple mead, to cater to various flavour profiles. Their version of this ancient beverage is refreshing, flavourful and perfect for a hot summer day!

Origin Meadery

Origin Meadery was created with the aim to launch an experimental mead brand. Serving at the London-inspired mead taproom, The Canary, their beverages are sweet, flavourful and contain just the right amount of alcohol for the perfect hit.

