World Gin Day: Famous mixologists share favourite gin brands for their bestselling cocktails, plus recipes

Unite all gin lovers! It’s World Gin Day and we have something special for you.

As the summer heat touches its peak, there’s no better time to indulge in delicious and refreshing gin cocktails. But on the occasion of World Gin Day, it’s the perfect opportunity to do things differently. We have the most popular mixologists from your favourite bars and restaurants who share their favourite brand of gin and the recipe for their bestselling cocktails. So, not only do you have more options to stock up your home bar, but you can now make your favourite gin cocktail at home too.

Stir up the bestselling gin cocktails at home on this World Gin Day

Billy Smash at Silly, Mumbai

Head Mixologist – Latesh Kotian

Latesh Kotian’s preferred brand of gin is Bombay Sapphire, one of the top gin brands in India. Here’s how you make it at home.

Ingredients:

Bombay Sapphire: 60ml

Acacia honey: 15ml

Fresh lime juice: 10ml

Fresh basil leaf: 7- 8pcs

Method:

In a shaker combine all the ingredients together and mix well. Pour it into a glass and garnish with some fresh basil sprigs. And voila, you have Silly’s bestselling gin cocktail at home.

Cucumber and Basil G&T at 145, Mumbai

Co-Founder – Ishaan Bahl

Nothing beats a good ol’ G&T. Add cucumber and basil to it, and you have a refreshing summer cocktail ready. To make it 145 style, we got you covered. The favourite brand here? Gordon’s London Dry Gin. Here’s how you make it.

Ingredients:

60ml cucumber juice

15 ml cucumber syrup

60ml Gordon’s London Dry Gin

Fresh basil leaves 3 to 4 leaves

Tonic water 90ml

Method:

In a shaker combine all the ingredients together and mix well until combined. Pour it into a glass on top of the ice garnish with fresh basil leaves and serve.

A Secret Affair at Butterfly High, Mumbai

Head Mixologist – Avril Gonsalves

Another Gordon’s London Dry Gin fan, Butterfly High‘s Avril Gonsalves leaves no stones unturned when it comes to crafting this bestselling gin cocktail. This World Gin Day, raise your glasses to this refreshing gin cocktail.

Ingredients:

2 oz Gordon’s London Dry Gin

1/2 oz juniper syrup

11/2 oz fresh tangerine juice

1/2 oz fresh lemon juice

1 egg white, room temperature (preferably organic) 2 oz sparkling water

Method:

In a shaker combine all the ingredients together and mix well until combined. Pour it into a glass on top of the ice garnish with fresh basil leaves and serve.

Citrus Wasabi G&T at Wakai, Mumbai

Bar Manager- Peter D’costa

Wasabi and orange piqued your interest? Ours did for sure! This unique gin cocktail served at Wakai is citrusy, pungent and all things amazing! Peter’s favourite brand? Gordon’s again.

Ingredients:

Gin 60ml

lemon wedges 2 ( to squeeze)

Wasabi paste 2.5ml

Orange juice 30ml

Tonic water

Method:

In a shaker combine all the ingredients together and mix well until combined. Pour it into a glass on top of the ice garnish with fresh lime wedges with orange and serve.

White Blossom at Yazu, Goa

Restaurant Manager- Shitij Harnwal

Greater Than, the go-to for most gin lovers is what goes into this cocktail. This World Gin Day, enjoy this simple, but delicious cocktail From Yazu. One thing we know is gin and elderflower will never go out of style!

Ingredients:

60 ml gin

30 ml elderflower syrup

30 ml fresh lime juice

Top with Soda or Tonic Water (90 /120 ml)

Method:

Shake all ingredients together and serve in a glass. Garnish with burnt rosemary along with some edible flowers and White Blossom is ready!

Elephant in Paris at Elephant & Co, Pune

Mixologist- Sasmit Manjrekar

This unique gin cocktail gets made with Bombay sapphire, courtesy Sasmit Manjrekar at Elephant & Co. How to make it at home? We got you covered.

Ingredients:

Homemade Champagne syrup: 22 ml

Gin: 60 ml

Angostura bitters: 2 dash

Method:

Pour all your ingredients in an Old fashioned glass and stir them all together. Garish with a dehydrated orange wheel and your gin cocktail is ready.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Shutterstock