3 modern Japanese cocktails to drink during your at-home happy hour

“Modern Japanese cocktails are an experience, encompassing fresh, in-season ingredients, well-crafted spirits, technique, and omotenashi [“hospitality”], which means making guests feel happy, comfortable, and at ease,” says Julia Momosé, the creative director of the bar Kumiko in Chicago and a co-author, with Emma Janzen, of The Way of the Cocktail”, due in October.

Here, Momosé, who specialises in creating blends through the lens of her Japanese heritage, shares three Japanese cocktails that are perfect for autumn. “The Kyoho Sour and the TSC contain some of the incredible seasonal ingredients in Japan that take you from late summer into fall,” she says. “And the low-alcohol Hishimochi is inspired by the traditional Japanese dessert [Hishi Mochi] — the three layers stand for security, purity, and health and long life.”

Kyoho Sour (Left)

Ingredients

45 ml vodka

22 ml dry vermouth

14 ml simple syrup (1 part sugar and 1 part water)

14 ml fresh lemon juice

7 ml Concord wine vinegar

Ice

Dry champagne

Mint leaf (for garnish)

Directions

In a cocktail shaker, combine vodka, dry vermouth, simple syrup, fresh lemon juice, and wine vinegar. Shake with ice to chill, then strain into a coupe glass. Top the Japanese cocktail with a splash of dry champagne. Garnish with a mint leaf.

If you can’t find wine vinegar, then substitute 14 ml grape juice and add an extra 7 ml fresh lemon juice to the recipe.

Tomato Sherry Cobbler (Middle)

Ingredients

60 ml fino sherry

30 ml tomato water syrup

7ml fresh lemon juice

Ice

Garnish: green shiso leaf, cherry tomato, confectioners’ sugar

Directions

In a cocktail shaker, combine fino sherry, tomato water syrup (see recipe below), and fresh lemon juice with ice. Shake just long enough to chill, then strain into a cocktail glass with crushed ice. Garnish the Japanese cocktail with a green shiso leaf and a cherry tomato. Dust with confectioners’ sugar.

Tomato Water Syrup

Stem, core, and coarsely chop 450 gm vine-ripened tomatoes. Place in a blender, and blend on high until smooth. Line a sieve with thick paper towels, and set it over a bowl. Pour the tomato puree into the sieve, and let it sit for about 1 hour. For every 1/2 cup tomato water, add 1/4 cup sugar and a pinch of salt (or to taste). Mix until fully combined. Refrigerate for up to 1 week, or portion into ice trays and store in your freezer until it’s time for a cocktail.

Hishimochi Bitters & Soda (Right)

Ingredients

Ice

1/4 teaspoon matcha powder

30 ml hot water (about 55°C)

22 ml simple syrup (1 part sugar and 1 part water)

80-120 ml club soda

Garnish: bitters (like Peychaud’s)

Directions

Fill a collins glass with ice to chill. Sift matcha powder through a tea strainer into a chawan, or shallow bowl. Add hot water, and whisk until it becomes a paste. Add simple syrup (1 part sugar and 1 part water), and whisk to incorporate. Remove the ice from the glass. Pour in the matcha syrup mixture, and fill the glass with crushed ice. Slowly pour club soda into the glass, without agitating the layers. Garnish the Japanese cocktail with 5 to 7 dashes of bitters (like Peychaud’s), and serve with a Japanese-style stir stick (mador?) or a reusable straw.

