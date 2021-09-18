Mumbaikars, have a good time at home with these craft beer deliveries

As India descends into dystopia due to a surge in COVID-19 positive cases and deaths, people have taken it upon themselves to help friends, acquaintances, and relatives with as much information as possible. In such grim and unpredictable times, don’t forget to pause and unwind once in a while. And what’s better than a cold beer on a hot day? Dial up these craft beer deliveries in Mumbai to upgrade your stock.

Tapped Flight is India’s first beer subscription service, available in Mumbai, which keeps updating its craft beer menu every month with refreshing brands. You can either order right away or sign up for a subscription where they charge you every month, just like Netflix. You can choose from A-Game Pale Ale, Dark Matter – Irish Stout, T Wit – Belgian Wit, Stateside – West Coast IPA, and more.

Doolally started delivering beers in Mumbai last year, and it probably was for the best as it made the life and brunches of many a lot easier. Just like their in-restaurant menu, all the beers are priced at a fixed amount. Available in 1-litre pet bottles, the ales will cost you Rs 500 a pop. But, you probably have to order more than one since the minimum delivery is set at Rs 800. Almost all the signature brews are listed on their online ordering portal. Apple Cider, Belgian Wit, English Bitter and Helles Lager, to name a few.

Let’s not take a glass for granted in these trying times. Effingut Breweries has been serving a pint full of happiness since 2014 in Mumbai and Pune. Their beers, ciders, and meads are fresh, hand-crafted with no preservatives, chemicals or artificial additives. You can order craft beer growlers for the price of Rs 529 and select from Apple Cider, Citrus Burst IPA, German Rye Beer, London Porter, Peach and Ginger Mead, Weizenbock, among others. They also preach recycling, which means you get Rs 10 off upon returning a PET bottle.

Available in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Pune, Toit has been holding the craft brewery fort for quite some time now. They use unique and exotic flavours of local fruits, rice, wheat, and spices as a way of concocting some of the finest craft beers in the country. The half-pint (250 ml) is available at Rs 160, and their full-pint (500 ml) is available at Rs 255. The Indian Pale Lager is the one to grab when beer shopping from Toit.

Their craft beers are delivered to you in eco-friendly, reusable glass growler packaging. Offering a comprehensive variety of gourmet craft beers, Independence Brewing Company is serving delicious ciders, too, at the price of Rs 600 per growler. You can pick from Chocolate Porter, Four Grain Saison, Honey Lavender Kolsch, Raspberry Pie, Holi Grail, Juicy IPA, among others.

Foo Brew is a Japanese Rice Beer launched by Pebble Street Hospitality’s restaurants – Foo and KOKO – in collaboration with the Tham Brothers of the Great State Aleworks. According to the duo, this golden rice brew is a clean and crisp beer that pairs excellently with Asian food. Foo Brew is available for delivery in growlers of 1 litre with a shelf life of 48 hours at Foo & KOKO, Mumbai. The beer is priced at Rs. 750/- plus taxes for 1 litre (approximately three full pints).

Started by Navin Mittal, Rahul Mehra and Krishna Naik, Gateway Brewery Co. has long been part of Mumbai’s revolutionary home brewery scene. They use locally-produced barley malt (only using malted barley and malted wheat) and also roast their own beers. For delivery across Mumbai, they have kept a minimum Rs 1000 cap on each order, which you can place from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm from Monday to Sunday.

All images: Courtesy brands; featured and hero images: Courtesy Shutterstock