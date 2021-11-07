These are the six new alcohols you need to try in 2021, pronto!

There’s no such thing as too much liquor in one’s home bar. Whether it’s a celebration on a festive occasion or a simple get together with friends and family at home, new brews and crafts always find their way to our glasses. This year, these are the new alcohols you need to try.

Copper Dog Whisky

From Scotland to India, this golden liquid by Diageo was launched in 2020 and is ready to strike up conversations among the single malt whisky lovers. Copper Dog is a blend of eight of the Scottish region’s fine single malt whiskies, each with its own character and flavour, deliciously fruity with a hint of honey and spice. It possesses caramelised sugars, soft fruits, and a gentle wood presence with a creamy finish, enhancing the subtle, distant spices of the liquid.

Availability: Pan India

Price: Rs 3,000 (approx.)

Black Bow Himalayan Whiskey

Black Bow Whiskey claims to be India’s first Himalayan whiskey, crafted with malts matured at 5906 ft. and pure Himalayan water. The whiskey by Ginglani Distillers aims to revolutionise this exquisite drink for the millennials and the Gen-Z in India. Their master blender carefully handpicks the choicest malts, blending them in an in-house perfected proportion. The blend then undergoes its final journey, where it is charcoal mellowed, drop by drop, to achieve the characteristic smoothness. The natural, toasted oak lends the whiskey sweet and nutty notes.

Availability: Delhi NCR and Himachal Pradesh

Price: Rs 900

Does 2021 sound like the year to pop open a bottle of a fine Japanese blended whisky? We think so. Beam Suntory recently launched Suntory Whisky Tori under the House Of Suntory portfolio; it is a marriage between three fantastic whiskies – Yamazaki, Chita and Hakushu – created by their Chief Blender, Shinji Fukuyo. The notes flatter orchid fruits, with a touch of honey-peppermint on the nose (as well as the aftertaste). Herbs and toasted almonds also make an appearance, with the slight whiff of oak.

Availability: Pan India

Price: Rs 3,960

One Tree Hill Mulled Wine by Grover

India’s first-ever bottled mulled wine is One Tree Hill Mulled Wine by Grover Zampa Vineyards in Bengaluru. Taking inspiration from the traditional Indian Kadha recipe that comprises Indian spices and herbs, the wine is infused with spices like black peppers, cinnamon, cloves, ginger, tulsi, cardamom, and lemon topped with star anise, parsley, fennel, cumin seeds, orange peel, and kapok buds. The One Tree Hill Mulled Wine has an Indian twist to the classic, making it a perfectly cosy drink.

Availability: New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru

Price: Rs 650

When it comes to a revamped party scene this winter, it’s India calling the shots in 2021 with Smoke Lab Vodka. This new-age premium vodka from Delhi, straight out of one of India’s largest and successful distillery chains, NV Group, is already setting world-class standards among the millennials, especially this winter. Distilled 5X times using ultra-modern charcoal filtration, this smooth yet fiery spirit is the perfect accompaniment to every party.

Availability: Mumbai, Delhi, Gurugram, Goa

Price: Rs 2,080

Thanks to Delhi-based Brew King Beverages, the capital city now has another brew made from the Himalayan spring water in Bhutan to try. BEor 360 recently launched their wheat and lager editions. While the former is a honey-gold brew with subtle notes of clove, banana, chamomile and orange peel; the latter is exude notes of subtle floral hop notes matched with restrained malt notes of honey and bread.

Availability: Delhi

Price: Rs 120 for a 330 ml bottle

All images: Courtesy brands