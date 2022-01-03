Head to these 6 new bars in Delhi for the perfect evening out this winter

With the holiday season in full swing, this is the perfect time to head out for dinner and drinks with your loved ones. These new bars in Delhi have opened just in time for your winter outings. Let’s take a look at what they have to offer.
New bars in Delhi for a perfect evening out
This gem of a restaurant brings to you the best of Chinese and Mughlai from the famous Chinatown of Kolkata. But that is not why it has made it to this list today. With their newly launched bar section, trust mixologist Akhilesh Sheoran to dole out classic and their signature cocktails, like the Gondhoraj Lemon Cocktail, the Doctor’s Advice, which is a Turmeric infused gin with fresh orange, ginger and tonic water and Cold Pot, made with vodka, miso honey, charred pepper, coriander.
Their Palm Spring Blossom is another interesting must-try. Rose shrub is paired with tequila and grapefruit, with a rim of house-blended rose salt and a big chunk of hibiscus ice sitting in the centre of the glass, gradually releasing its flavours. The Tangra Project is fast making up its way as one of the best bars in Delhi, and you need to visit it today!
Mehrauli is a hot spot when it comes to housing some of the most happening restaurants and bars in Delhi. This new addition in the quaint lanes of Mehrauli is all about its beautiful decor and mystical feel. Not only do they have lip-smacking delicacies to choose from, but their bar is also quite the crowd puller when it comes to mixing up amazing cocktails. Their Berry Coffee Tonic and Raspberry Cocktail are must-haves if you are looking for something different from the regular cocktails.
This gorgeous place brings to you the best of Vietnam on your plate. Cho, established collaboratively by Bengaluru-based Santosh Group and Chef Vaibhav Bhargava, is another gem newly opened, slowly turning out to be one of the best bars in Delhi. With three kinds of seating- the indoors, outdoors, and the terrace, you can sip on to their red-orange hued frothy gin cocktail and enjoy the chill of the season!
Overlooking the Qutub Minar, Miso Sexy is the latest to join the bandwagon of new bars in Delhi. Miso Sexy flaunts a separate bar, called the ‘Sexiest Bar’, that showcases a feature wall with water swirl designs and flooring inspired by the outside of the Taj Mahal. Intending to be the only source of illumination on the terrace, it has been designed like a glass cube. Now that fits the bill for what we call truly sexy. Created by Priyank Sukhija, the creator of brands like Diablo, Dragonfly Experience, Plum by Bent Chair, Lord Of The Drinks, and more, Miso Sexy, plans to take the Delhi nightlife to a new level.
Another creation by Priyank Sukhija, Bougie offers an indoor and terrace space to its visitors. So, choose your spot to enjoy your drinks and drink the evening away! Bougie features a restaurant, bar and bakery section, but you know where you’d be aiming for. Bougie’s classy decor only adds to the charm of the entire place and you will find yourself wanting to go back there.
This charming new resto-bar is just what you need to light up your Insta feed while sipping on your favourite drinks. Every corner of this bar is super chic and will make you go click-click. Head to The Knot for a romantic date or a fun evening with friends and get your drinks to make the most of this festive season.
