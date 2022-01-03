Head to these 6 new bars in Delhi for the perfect evening out this winter

This gem of a restaurant brings to you the best of Chinese and Mughlai from the famous Chinatown of Kolkata. But that is not why it has made it to this list today. With their newly launched bar section, trust mixologist Akhilesh Sheoran to dole out classic and their signature cocktails, like the Gondhoraj Lemon Cocktail, the Doctor’s Advice, which is a Turmeric infused gin with fresh orange, ginger and tonic water and Cold Pot, made with vodka, miso honey, charred pepper, coriander.

Their Palm Spring Blossom is another interesting must-try. Rose shrub is paired with tequila and grapefruit, with a rim of house-blended rose salt and a big chunk of hibiscus ice sitting in the centre of the glass, gradually releasing its flavours. The Tangra Project is fast making up its way as one of the best bars in Delhi, and you need to visit it today!

Image: Courtesy Instagram