Bars in Connaught Place you should visit for a good time

An all-time favourite, the My Bar Headquarters is one of the most pocket-friendly bars in Delhi. The bar’s quirky ambience features red-bricked walls and a warehouse-like metallic ceiling. Their impressive range of malts, wine, and beer includes most brands. The food is yum too. Order their Mexican Pizza, Barbeque Chicken, Chicken Lollypop, Lemon Chicken, Pan Seared Grill Fish Fillet, and Grilled Chicken Steak.

Where: N 49, 2nd Floor, Radial Road Number 1, Near Dominos, Connaught Place, New Delhi

Image courtesy:exploring_musafir/Instagram