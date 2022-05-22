Bars in Connaught Place you should visit for a good time

Delhi and liquor are an eternal love story. Come Friday night, and Delhiwalas dress their best to queue up outside the chicest bars in town. And if you are looking forward to a quintessential Delhi drinking out experience, the bars in Connaught Place come highly recommended. Here, we list some of the most popular ones.
8 Bars in Connaught Place every party lover must visit
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /8
An all-time favourite, the My Bar Headquarters is one of the most pocket-friendly bars in Delhi. The bar’s quirky ambience features red-bricked walls and a warehouse-like metallic ceiling. Their impressive range of malts, wine, and beer includes most brands. The food is yum too. Order their Mexican Pizza, Barbeque Chicken, Chicken Lollypop, Lemon Chicken, Pan Seared Grill Fish Fillet, and Grilled Chicken Steak.
Where: N 49, 2nd Floor, Radial Road Number 1, Near Dominos, Connaught Place, New Delhi
Image courtesy:exploring_musafir/Instagram
2 /8
This popular bar offers both indoor and rooftop seating. They are famous for their amazing cocktails. The restro-lounge is spread across two floors and offers nice views of the bustling Connaught Place. Founded by restaurateur Priyank Sukhija in 2015, the bar is replete with a vintage yet hopping vibe. One of their most popular drinks is the Ace of Swords in Love. If you have a sweet tooth, you’d love their My Passion. For those with a desi palette, the classic Kala Khatta LIIT is great. For snacks, try their Tandoori Aloo.
Where: G-72, Radial Road Number 2, Block G, Connaught Place, New Delhi
Image courtesy: shutterxsound/Instagram
3 /8
Featuring classic wooden furnishings, this retro-themed bar is also an affordable option on this list. The bar pays a nice tribute to Delhi by featuring framed photographs of the many heritage monuments that Delhi is home to. Buzzing with loud music played by their resident DJ, Local is perfect for party lovers. Popular items on their menu include Kick-Ass Honey Chilli Potato, Chicken Tikka Masala, Alfredo Pasta, and Loaded Cheese Nachos.
Where: Showroom No. 11, Ground Floor, Atmaram Mansion, KG Marg, Connaught Place, New Delhi
Image courtesy: flavours_of_food/Instagram
4 /8
One of the most sought-after bars in Connaught Place, Tamasha has five distinct seating areas, including a courtyard, ground floor, first floor, backyard, and an imposing rooftop. Tamasha is perfect to enjoy a night out with your pals with savvy cocktails and delightful music. One thing that will surely catch your eye at this bar is the truck bar that resembles Optimus Prime from Transformers. Right next to this is their placid Sheesha lounge. Dishes like Jack Daniel Dal Makhni and Vodka Chicken Biryani will leave you intrigued. Do try their Spicy Chicken Dim Sums and Beer Battered Amritsari Fish Steak.
Where: Anand House, A 28, KG Marg, Connaught Place, New Delhi
Image courtesy: tamashadelhi/Instagram
5 /8
Be it their interesting cocktails or be it their mouth-watering food, Farzi Cafe will not disappoint you. Mix that with good music and live performances, and you have the perfect weekend for you right there. The bustling bar creates a fusion of Indian and international flavours using molecular gastronomy. The modern Indian bistro from the House of Jiggs Kalra is mostly packed on weekends. Popular dishes include Chilli Pork Ribs, Guntur Chilli Chicken, Farzi-style Lamb chops, Tempura Fried Prawns, and Pepper sauce tossed noodles.
Where: E-38/39, Rajiv Chowk, Inner Circle, Block E, Connaught Place, New Delhi
Image courtesy: landscapeoffood_rini/Instagram
6 /8
Where: M-43, Connaught Cir, Shankar Market, Block M, Connaught Place, New Delhi
Image courtesy: travellers_thebackpacker/Instagram
7 /8
What’s noteworthy about Junkyard Cafe is its quirky interiors, which feature furnishings made out of recycled and junk material. You’d be met with a riot of colours the moment you step inside the cafe. You would feel like you just walked inside an art gallery. And that’s not all. They have great live music, lip-smacking cuisine, and an impressive range of alcohol. The cafe also boasts a well-lit outdoor seating which promises a memorable al fresco dining experience. Their Fresh Fruit Concoctions must be tried. For starters, order their Bhatti ka Murg and Chicken Tikka Bruschetta.
Where: N Block, 90,91,93, 2nd floor, Connaught Cir, Mc Donalds, Connaught Place, New Delhi
Image courtesy: _draftfirst/Instagram
8 /8
A British inspired Gastropub, the House of Commons is all about good vibes. They host live music sessions and screenings of live sports matches. And of course, you could dance all you want to their groovy music. You would love their Veg tandoori platter and pizzas. If you are not looking forward to getting drunk, just order their popular Hide and Seek shake with their Brownie Cheesecake. It’s divine.
Where: No. M 39 Second Floor, Connaught Circle, Opposite Shankar Market, Block M, Connaught Place, New Delhi
Image courtesy: Zomato