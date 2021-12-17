9 places for the best gin cocktails in Delhi NCR to gin-gle all the way

Dandy, the bar unit of Fio, is one place that doesn’t need an introduction, especially if we are talking about the best gin cocktails in Delhi. Their London Dry Betel, a gin cocktail made out of betel leaf, elderflower, and tonic, is a must-have for any gin lover if you want to be hit by the freshness of this cocktail. The Dandy-Lion is another star on the menu. Made from gin, a mixed berry reduction, and egg whites, it would be pretty hard to give this a miss! They also have a variety of infused gins to try from.

Image: Courtesy Instagram