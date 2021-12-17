9 places for the best gin cocktails in Delhi NCR to gin-gle all the way

Attention, all gin lovers! No more running around or Googling to find the best gin cocktails in Delhi. Renew your ‘gin’ membership, as we have got you covered with a foolproof list that will come in handy this holiday season and beyond.
So, gin up!
Where to find the best gin cocktails in Delhi NCR
They have redone your classic go-to whiskey cocktail Old Fashioned and given it a gin makeover! If that’s not enough to set your destination to Juniper on your maps, wait till you hear how they make it. With Kashmiri Kahwa tea-infused gin is softened up, then spiced with some orange zest to add some fruity acidity to this cocktail, and this can easily be one of the best gin cocktails you have ever tasted. The Orange Vanilla and Timir Gin is another must-try.
Situated right outside Essex farms, this beautiful bar with an indoor and rooftop seating area overlooking the city is the perfect place for gin aficionados. Order yourself a ‘Top of the World’ or ‘Green Eyes’ to taste a couple of the best gin cocktails in Delhi. With gin, tonic and elderflower syrup, garnished with a sliver of cucumber, Green Eyes is what we call a gin lover’s paradise.
Dandy, the bar unit of Fio, is one place that doesn’t need an introduction, especially if we are talking about the best gin cocktails in Delhi. Their London Dry Betel, a gin cocktail made out of betel leaf, elderflower, and tonic, is a must-have for any gin lover if you want to be hit by the freshness of this cocktail. The Dandy-Lion is another star on the menu. Made from gin, a mixed berry reduction, and egg whites, it would be pretty hard to give this a miss! They also have a variety of infused gins to try from.
Situated in the posh locality of Greater Kailash II, Sidecar is not just all things pretty, but their gin cocktails are to die for. The Last Love Song is a classic refreshing gin cocktail made from cucumber peel, basil blend, mint and chamomile. As you sip on to this, it will be anything but your last. The other worthy mentions are the Gin martini with a twist of cumin, orange peel, chardonnay and bourbon-soaked Marasca cherries, the Scott Rickey, Larkin G & T with roasted pineapple and honey shrub and The Zing Thing.
At this coffee and cocktail central, you cannot go wrong with anything that you order. But the Winter Spirit requires a special mention. Reason? It is a gin and Limoncello cocktail. If that is not the best of both worlds, we don’t know what is! The other best gin cocktails in Delhi that you get here are Elder Tree, a vodka, G & T, elderflower and tonic drink, Berry Berry with gin, red wine and spiced cranberry, and Soda Apple-pie. Yum!
Welcome to this haven for gin lovers. Most of their cocktails are gin cocktails, and they all come spiked with ancient history, with recipes dating back to the 1930s, served with a twist. The Lime-lime Gimlet, Negroni, Not a Breakfast Martini made from orange-ginger saccharum, Earl Grey tea and lime juice, Cucumber Rickey, Breakfast Bramble and Southside are some of the best gin cocktails in Delhi. But Gin And Sin needs a special mention. It is a cocktail made with aromatic bitters sweetened with some orange liqueur and then shaken to perfection. What are you waiting for?
Head over to PDA for some of the best cocktails in town. No, we are not kidding. Flirting Collins is their bestselling and most famous gin cocktail, made from gin, red wine syrup, Perrier and lemon juice. Damn! There are plenty of other cocktails to choose from, as their bar menu is about 55 pages thick. The best part is that each drink is served with its own set of nibbles to munch on.
This out and out Indian restaurant not only has killer Indian food to die for, but it has a Sous Vide Bar that makes Gin infusions in front of your eyes. How amazing is that! What you get is smooth and tasty infused gins, topped with a tonic of your choice and a block of ice and voila, you have your own cocktail ready in no time!
Even though this place is known for its crunchy, hearty salads and crispy waffles, their extensive list of G&T makes them one of the most sought-after places where you get the best gin cocktails in Delhi. Chocolate, pineapple, marigold, beetroot, and fig. If this sounds like a concoction you would want to drink, head to Fig and Maple for more such crazy cocktails.
