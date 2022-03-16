Popular Canadian fast food chain Tim Hortons is set to debut in India

Soon, Delhiites will be able to indulge in one of Canada’s most popular coffee and donuts, as the Canadian fast-food chain, Tim Hortons, is set to enter the Indian market with an outlet in Delhi-NCR!

Tim Hortons Inc., which is the largest quick-service restaurant (QSR) chain in Canada, is set to enter the Indian market later this year. The chain will begin with one store in Delhi-NCR and expand to 250 stores in five years and 300 stores in the next decade, a top company executive said, reports Mint.

The parent company for Tim Hortons, Restaurant Brands International Inc. made the announcement on Tuesday, reports Financial Post, adding that in India, they see “one of the world’s fastest-growing markets for coffee and tea retail chains.”

The QSR chain will enter into an exclusive master franchise agreement with AG Café, a joint venture between Apparel Group and Gateway Partners, said Navin Gurney, who is the Chief Executive Officer, Tim Hortons India, reports Mint.

In India, the brand will compete against other big international QSRs such as Starbucks and Dunkin Donuts, both of which have a strong foothold in the Indian market. The first Tim Hortons store is set to open in June-July in Delhi-NCR, and slowly, more stores will pop up across the city and the country.

However, even though India has a growing demand for coffee and tea retail chains, this is the fourth country in Asia that the brand is entering in, as Canada is looking to strengthen business relations with the country, writes Financial Post.

After Delhi, there are plans to open Tim Hortons in Punjab, Mint adds. “India is known for taking its beverages and food very seriously. The delicious premium quality coffee and fresh food that guests around the world have grown to crave from Tim Hortons will be coming to India, marking this launch as a critical step in our international expansion plans,” Mint quoted David Shear, President, RBI, as saying.

