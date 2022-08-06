Happy hours not so happy the next morning? Here are 5 drinks for hangovers

We’ve all had those days where we’ve walked into a bar during happy hours determined to stick to just two drinks. The rest, however, is history. And a bunch of painkillers the next morning. That said, we’ve got you covered for next time you’ve had a few too many. Here’s our pick of the best drinks for dreadful hangovers.

Refreshing drinks that are fool-proof solutions for hangovers

Coconut water

When you have had too much to drink, it is not only water and fluids that gets drained out of your body, there are essential minerals and electrolytes like potassium that get flushed out too. Potassium helps control the amount of fluid in your body – while maintaining a healthy blood pH level. Coconut water is loaded with potassium and is free from artificial colours and sweeteners, making it one of the best ways to cure hangovers.

Carrot, ginger and apple juice

Consuming a lot of alcohol leads to the creation of free radicals in your body. These aren’t just harmful, they also increase your risk of diseases. Carrots are loaded with beta-carotene that helps fight these free radicals. Ginger, meanwhile, has anti-inflammatory compounds that help alleviate nausea while apples are a great source of vitamin C.

Coconut green smoothie

The best way to cure hangover is not just to hydrate a lot, but also replenish the potassium, vitamin C, fiber, antioxidants, and natural sugars that you’ve lost – all of which lead to the feeling of being hungover. This smoothie aims at doing just that, so that you don’t wake up with the worst headache. You will need a banana, a cup of unsweetened Greek yogurt, a handful of beet greens, a tablespoon coconut oil, half cup of any berries, half cup coconut water, and ice. Blend them all together and voila!

Orange juice

And we don’t mean the processed store-bought orange juices. Fresh orange juice has been proven to be one of the best drinks for hangovers. This could be since vitamin C gets majorly depleted from the body when you drink a lot. And considering how this nutrient helps your body produce collagen, is packed with antioxidants, and provides immunity against free radical damage – this depletion might show up on your face and health. Orange juice – rich in this very vitamin – is hence a classic, healthy hangover cure that brings back the nourishment your body and skin need.

Beetroot pineapple juice

Alcohol contains a lot of ethanol. While metabolising that, your liver goes through a lot of stress and hard work. In such SOS situations, beetroot juice will come to your rescue. It contains betaine – an antioxidant rich in anti-inflammatory compounds. The pineapple, meanwhile, not only adds flavour and natural sweetness, but also offers a boost of vitamin C.

All images: Courtesy Shutterstock