6 restaurants across India that you can head to for a sip of Korean Soju

Popularly known as the national drink of Korea, soju is a clear, distilled liquor that happens to also be the best selling alcohol in the world. However, only a select few restaurants across India serve it. Here’s where you can head for a taste of this spirit.

Log into Netflix and play any K-drama (Squid Game counts, of course) at random, and chances are you’ll end up at a scene with the characters knocking back a shot of soju. The drink traces its origins back to the 13th century when invading Mongols brought with them distillation techniques they had picked up in the Middle East. Back then, soju was made using rice wine and contained 40-50% alcohol. Recipes for making the spirit were passed down from generation to generation until shortages in 1965 forced the government to pass a law that forbade rice from being used. Soju makers began diluting the spirit and using substitutes like barley, sweet potatoes, and tapioca to keep the prices low.

This changed the way soju was made and consumed to the extent that even when the ban was lifted, cheap soju continued to grow in popularity. Even today, soju is considered a pocket-friendly drink with an alcohol content of just about 20%. While it has been the alcohol of choice for most Korean celebrations for a long time now, its sweet, milky flavour has begun garnering attention across the world. Yet, despite its growing popularity, sighting this spirit in India is a rarity and often limited to the menus of specialty Korean restaurants in major cities. It also isn’t the most cost-effective alcohol option at the moment. That said, if you’ve always been intrigued by the drink, here are some places in India that serve it.

Drop by these six restaurants in India for a taste of Korean soju