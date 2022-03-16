Ring in booze o’clock with these 7 places serving the best alcoholic coffees in Delhi NCR

This place celebrated for its delectable brunch and aesthetics is also known for its exotic coffee options. From Madagascar Vanilla to Ivory Coast Mocha Coffee, you will never fall short on options if you are looking for a cup of a good hot brew. However, if you’re looking for some extra kick, they have the perfect alcoholic coffee in Delhi. Their Old Rum Barrel Coffee is an aged coffee that’s infused with hints of rum. Or you can opt for Whiskey Barrel Coffee, which is a full-bodied coffee infused with small amounts of whiskey.

Image: Courtesy Instagram