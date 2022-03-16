Ring in booze o’clock with these 7 places serving the best alcoholic coffees in Delhi NCR

Coffee and alcohol is the magic concoction that can never go wrong. Better than the morning pick-me-up, coffee alcohol beverages add the extra flavour and kick that is tasty and addictive. These 7 restaurants and cafes in Delhi NCR serve some of the best alcoholic coffees you must try!
Places serving the best alcoholic coffees in Delhi NCR
This is one of the most beautiful cafes in the city that takes you back to the mountains, with its warm and cosy vibes and lush greenery all around. They have an entire range of spiked milkshakes on offer, but what stands out is their traditional Irish coffee. It is just the right amount of boozy and the right amount of caffeine, making this concoction a delicious beverage to try out.
Image: Courtesy Instagram
This place celebrated for its delectable brunch and aesthetics is also known for its exotic coffee options. From Madagascar Vanilla to Ivory Coast Mocha Coffee, you will never fall short on options if you are looking for a cup of a good hot brew. However, if you’re looking for some extra kick, they have the perfect alcoholic coffee in Delhi. Their Old Rum Barrel Coffee is an aged coffee that’s infused with hints of rum. Or you can opt for Whiskey Barrel Coffee, which is a full-bodied coffee infused with small amounts of whiskey.
Image: Courtesy Instagram
This is a 24/7 coffee shop for all the coffee lovers out there. For the dose of your favourite alcoholic coffee in Delhi, head over to Blooms any time during the day. Try their Dark Continental, an Americano infused with Baileys or their other signature drink, Obsession, a milky coffee made with a hint of Jack Daniels. Not just coffee, this place also serves boozy teas.
Representative Image: Courtesy Instagram/ice_smallroom
If you’re looking for some Kerala delicacies, like Keralan fish and prawn curry, mutton sukka and appams, Coast Cafe at OGAAN is your place. But they are more than just food. Their Espresso Martini is for all the people in town who like their coffee boozy. With vodka, coffee and chocolate sauce, this is the perfect drink to get you going through your day.
Image: Courtesy Instagram
This is a popular spot in Gurgaon known for its amazing food- burgers, sandwiches, pastas and salads. But the one thing you must try here if you’re a fan of boozy coffees in their Irish Coffee. Staying absolutely true to its roots and recipe, they use aged whiskey to make this coffee and top it off with double cream. What’s not to love?
Image: Courtesy Instagram
Olly of the Olive’s All Day Cafe and Bar does not need any introduction to the city’s food lovers. But did you know that their Irish Coffee is one of the best alcoholic coffees in Delhi? Mixed with Jameson, Baileys and topped off with huge amounts of whipped cream, this is as good as it can get!
Image: Courtesy Instagram
Whether you’re looking for a good breakfast or a brunch with your gal pals or one of the best boozy coffees in town, put Perch Wine and Coffee Bar as the destination on your GPS! Their Sangria Coffee is a must-have! Concocted with red wine, in-house brewed coffee, and a couple of juices, this is a potion for your heart.
Image: Courtesy Instagram