Here’s how to make sattu sharbat, a refreshing drink to deal with rising tempratures

Been reading about sattu, the latest entrant into the vegan food list? You may have had it in laddoos and Litti Chokha, but now, check out these sweet and savoury sattu drink recipes for a cooling beverage to beat the heat!

Sattu, made with soaked and then dried chana (gram) that has been roasted over a wood-fire flame and ground into a fine powder that’s pale yellow in colour. This earthy flour is then consumed in a variety of ways – as a sattu sharbat drink, in the stuffing for Litti Chokha (a Bihari delicacy), stuffed in paranthas and a lot more.

The flour, which has had humble beginnings as a means of providing inexpensive, healthy meals for the labourers, is slowly making its way into the urban culinary scenes – so much so that the BBC has termed it the next Indian street food craze. Litti Chokha has taken over the streets not only of Bihar but across several cities in the country now, and the fragrance of the dough balls, stuffed with the powder and bakes over an open fire fill the air. What is also being seen increasingly is the availability of sattu sharbat – a cooling beverage apt for the summers, using basic spices, water, onions and coriander. The summer staple is not only filling, but refreshing as well, and keeps one full for long.

What are the benefits of sattu?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suchitra (@homemakersaga)

The flour is easily digestible and provides a burst of instant energy to the body. What’s more, the flour is a great source of vegan protein (100 grams has a little over 20 grams of protein), making it a great base for a post-workout meal or drink.

Also, because it helps reduce the body’s bloating, it increases metabolism, allowing you to shed extra calories faster and making you feel full for longer. It is also said to help with clearer skin, reducing the wear and tear of skin cells and maintaining hydration in the body.

Sattu also replenishes magnesium and potassium in the body, helping restore a balance of nutrients in the body. It also keeps the body cool, making it a must-have in the summers.

How to make sattu sharbat

There are savoury and sweet versions of the beverage, each equally refreshing and satiating. We’re sharing the recipes for both, so that you can choose whichever you like better and continue making it in the future!

Namkeen sattu sharbat

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Preeti’s Magic Cooking (@preetismagiccooking)

Ingredients

2-3 tbsp sattu powder

1 onion, finely chopped (optional)

1/2 green chilli, finely chopped (adjust as per spice tolerance)

Salt to taste

Chaat masala to taste

1 tbsp coriander, chopped

1/2 tsp black salt (adjust as per flavour)

Juice of half a lemon

1/2 teaspoon bhuna jeera

250-350 ml water

How to make it

In a mason jar, mix the sattu with a little bit of water. Whisk to dissolve any lumps. Add the remaining water and all the other ingredients and whisk well until combined. Garnish with some coriander leaves and serve chilled.

Sweet sharbat recipe

Ingredients

2 tbsp sattu

350 ml water

1 tablespoon sugar/honey/jaggery or your preferred sweetener

A pinch of black salt (optional)

How to make it

Combine all the ingredients in a mason jar or jug. Whisk well to ensure there are no lumps in the sattu, and serve chilled over ice.

Pro tip:

Add your water gradually to the sattu and continue whisking, to avoid any lumps and ensure a smooth, flavourful drink.

Hero and Featured Images: Courtesy of Shutterstock