The temperatures have dropped, and the holiday parties are just getting started with delicious winter cocktails at these spots across the country. Grab your coats and head outside to get a taste of these boozy goodies that will keep you merrily buzzed through the chilly season.
Sweater weather’s here and although we love cosying up at home just as much as the next person, these winter cocktails have us in the mood for celebration. From warming sangria to creamy Eggnog, we’ve rounded up the most delicious concoctions and infusions that are unique, fun, and meet the festive memo. A few glasses (or more) of these are sure to help you embrace the spirit of the season, ward off the chill, and make your holidays a lot merrier.
Stay toasty this season with delicious winter cocktails at these 7 spots
If you’ve got your party pants on, look no further than Monkey Bar in Mumbai. The quirky gastropub is serving up some unique and fun cocktails that range from the classic Christmas mulled wine with a blend of red wine, brandy, honey, and orange slices to the festive Red Hot Santa Tini, a blend of chilli-infused vodka, cocoa, chocolate, cream, and cayenne pepper.
On particularly cold nights, choose from their warmer servings like Butter Me Up, which combines cinnamon-infused butter rum with homemade apple cider or East-Indian Khimad, a blend of cardamom, cloves, and black jaggery topped with hot water, dark rum, and gin. For those away from home, there’s gin-based cranberry creation Home for the Holidays and Pinang, the Monkey Bar mixologists’ take on the traditional Goan festive drink with vodka, brandy, soda, black jaggery, and a pinch of salt.
Address: Summerville, Junction of 14th & 33rd, Linking Road, Bandra
West, Mumbai
Contact: +91 77100 83222
Image: Credits Monkey Bar
The modern and multifarious resto-bar in Mumbai has boozy creations that are perfect for the season’s festivities, starting with a lineup of drinks using mulled spices. This includes the classic mulled red wine, a rum and apple creation, and a wine and hot chocolate blend. Those who love a cup of coffee in the winters will enjoy the Espresso Martini, which is a creamy blend of vodka, Kahlua, and espresso.
Address: Ground Floor, Express Towers, Ramnath Goenka Marg, Nariman Point
Contact: +91 9920003500
Image: Credits The Sassy Spoon
Staying true to its spirit of playing with food (which also happens to be the translation of the name of the restaurant), Delhi’s pan-Asian restaurant Mamagoto has an extensive menu of their take on the classic sangria this holiday season. This includes a citrusy ginger and orange juice concoction, a rich and complex plum and pineapple blend, and a light and flavourful strawberry and thyme medley. For those who prefer classic blends when it comes to their drinks, the restaurant also has white and red mulled wine on offer.
Address: Shop No, 53, Khan Market, Rabindra Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi 110003
Contact: 011 4516 6060
Image: Credits Mamagoto
The go-to spot for delicious Chinese fare in Mumbai, The House of Mandarin has embraced the spirit of Christmas this season. On their festive menu drinks is a range of delicious creations such as the Winter Wonderland that contains Southern comfort, a fruit-flavoured whiskey liqueur and a citrus blend and The Grinch which is a blend of muskmelon-flavoured liqueur Midori, white rum, and lime. Those who enjoy all things coconut will find themselves going back for seconds of Jack Frost, a blend of coconut rum and blue curacao served in a glass with grated coconut at the rim.
Address: Classic Corner, Building, Hill Rd, Bandra West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400050
Contact: +91 86555 55555
Image: Credits The House of Mandarin
Fine dining meets Christmas cheer at the Leela Ambience Convention Hotel in Delhi, with their signature festive drinks. The star of these is the Dirty Chai Eggnog, which is their nod to the classic festive drink traditionally found at the dinner table and used to toast to good health and prosperity. Mixologists at Leela brought the concoction closer to home by blending the traditional bourbon and cream with milk tea and whole spices. A dash of Bailey’s further adds to the creaminess of this boozy delight. If you love your chai, you’re bound to be a fan of this one.
Address: CBD, 1, Maharaja Surajmal Marg, Vishwas Nagar, Shahdara, Delhi, 110032
Contact: 011 7172 1234
Image: Credits Leela Ambience Convention Hotel
Home to luxurious concoctions featuring all things gin, Juniper Bar at Andaz Aerocity, Delhi is celebrating the onset of winter with four new infusions. Complete with warming winter spices like star anise and ginger, these Wintastic drinks range from lighter flavours that combine honey and star anise and deeper, more intense ones that blend gin with pink pepper. Unique creations include options with coffee and honey, oak smoke and salt, and curry leaf and chilli. The house Gin Toddy, however, is the potion that will leave you feeling warm and fuzzy. A combination of gin and spices like clove, cardamom, cinnamon, pepper — this one’s the perfect option for a chilly night.
Address: Asset No.1, Hospitality District Delhi, Aerocity, New Delhi, Delhi 110037
Contact: 011 4903 1234
Image: Credits Juniper Bar, Andaz
The luxurious and royal Leela Palaces in Udaipur is decking its halls for Christmas with a delicious concoction called the Santa’s Apple. Warm whiskey meets sweet vanilla and rich butter in this delicious blend which is then topped off with spiced apple liqueur and bitters. That’s not all, to make things even more festive, the drink is garnished with a gingerbread cookie. If that doesn’t spell Christmas, we don’t know what does.
Address: Lake, Pichola, Udaipur, Rajasthan 313001
Contact: +91 294 670 1234
Image: Credits Leela Palaces, Udaipur
Which of these do you look forward to trying the most?
This story was first published on Travel+Leisure India.