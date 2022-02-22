Sip your way around the world with these 15 signature cocktails

When in Rome, toast as the Romans do! From traditional welcome drinks to concoctions made with local ingredients, we’ve put together a list of signature cocktails from different countries to try on your next vacation.

Authentic travel experiences are often synonymous with learning important local phrases and dining at hole-in-the-wall establishments with traditional delicacies. That said, most countries also have their own libations that offer an insight into their unique history and way of life. If you enjoy cultural travel, add these signature cocktails of countries around the world to your travel bucket list. And for those who can’t quite head on a world tour just yet, we’ve added in easy-to-follow recipes that make great additions to one’s drinking repertoire.

Whet your whistle like a local with these countries’ signature cocktails