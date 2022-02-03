Take a sip of history with these 10 delicious retro cocktail recipes

From prohibition-era concoctions to accidental blends, these age-old retro cocktail recipes have classic flavours. They serve as an excellent starting point to further experimentation, especially considering how innovation is inevitable in the world of boozy beverages.

Between the advent of flared jeans and silk scarves from the 90s and the growing popularity of yesteryear delicacies like deviled eggs and peach melba, the underlying theme for most everything in the world at the moment seems to be nostalgia. We’re hopping on this throwback train with a look at 10 retro cocktails that come with unique origin stories and delicious flavours. Because the only thing that’s better than a glass of cocktail is one that has a great origin story to discuss between sips.

Raise a toast to these retro cocktails that are a blast from the past

1. Sidecar

The recipe for this rich yet tart and refreshing concoction is a straightforward blend of cognac, orange liqueur, and lemon juice. But its origin story is anything but. One story goes that an American army captain would often head to Harry’s New York bar in Paris in the sidecar of his friend’s motorbike. On a chilly evening, he asked for a warming drink and was recommended a glass of cognac. Concerned about serving a straight spirit so early in the day, the bartender added cointreau and lemon juice to his drink. And so, the sidecar was born.

Offshoots of this story credit London’s Buck’s Club bartender Pat MacGarry, with a story quite similar to the one above. Other anecdotes suggest that the drink came about in New Orleans as a variation of the Brandy Crusta, which blends brandy with lemon juice, curacao, and bitters. Despite these hazy origin reports, most everyone agrees that the drink came about in the early 1920s. If you’d like to add a little oomph to your glass of this retro drink, try a sugared rim.

2. Manhattan

A newspaper in 1882 remarked that a mixture of whiskey, vermouth, and bitters had come into vogue, observing that it was known as the Manhattan. A popular theory around this is that the drink was stirred up on the fly at a political event in New York’s Manhattan Club to impress Winston Churchill’s mother. However, theorists state that she was pregnant and at home in England at the time, making this occurrence unlikely.

Other reports point to a man named Black who invented the cocktail at the popular Hoffman House in New York City. Despite all theories, The Manhattan Club still lays claim to the recipe’s ownership to this date and the cocktail is a favourite with many bartenders. The earliest records of its recipe can be found in William Schmidts’ The Flying Bowl. Published in 1891, the book lists gomme syrup, bitters, absinthe, whiskey, and vermouth as the main ingredients. Don’t forget to chill your cocktail coupe before serving this one to really let its mildly bitter, herbal flavour shine.

3. Widow’s Kiss

A quirky name with a straightforward history, Widow’s Kiss came about when George Kappeler, the author of Modern American Drinks (1895), was tending bar behind Manhattan’s Holland House. The sweet blend with herbal undertones calls for yellow chartreuse and benedictine. The drink reflects yesteryear palates, which favoured cocktails that were heavy on the sweetness and generous with the alcohol. The fruity base of calvados brandy is an unusual addition to something from that time, but makes the drink all the more suitable for a revival now. Garnish this with a cherry for the theatrics.

4. Bee’s Knees

The origin story for Bee’s Knees, named after a phrase that refers to things at the height of their excellence, is set in the 1920s when the prohibition era was in full swing. Many Americans would go to elaborate, illegal lengths to sneak into speakeasies for a boozy drink. Some establishments added a gin-based cocktail to their menus, with honey and lemon to mask the odour of gin made illegally in bathtubs. Customers enjoyed the sweet, aromatic drink and the police couldn’t detect the presence of alcohol on them.

The earliest written account of this cocktail’s recipe is in a 1930 edition of World Drinks And How To Mix Them by bartender Bill Boothby. A light, smooth gin would be perfect for this retro cocktail.

5. Martinez

A predecessor to the contemporary martini, this blend first appeared in the 1884 publication Modern Bartenders’ Guide by OH Byron. It also featured in Jerry Thomas’ Bartenders’ Guide (1887) where the author claimed to have created the drink for a patron who would visit Martinez, California often. Despite the lack of a concrete origin story, there’s no denying that the pleasant, heady flavours of the maraschino liqueur and sweet vermouth deserve a revival. To jazz things up a bit, garnish your drink with an orange peel.

6. Gin Rickey

Perhaps one of the few retro cocktails that don’t have a muddled origin history, this one was named after Joe Ricky, a Democrat who lived in Washington DC in the late 19th century. The politician preferred zero-sugar drinks, often drinking a blend of bourbon and carbonated water. He once instructed a bartender at Shoomaker’s bar to add some lime to this drink, giving rise to the Bourbon Rickey. This drink took off, with many bars customising the dry, tary drink to their tastes. The most popular version was the Gin Rickey since the spirit paired well with the freshness of lime.

You’ll recognize this drink from the 1925 classic The Great Gatsby where Tom Buchanan serves his guests a platter of Rickeys. Interestingly, novelist F Scott Fitzgerald was believed to be fond of this one as well.

7. Old Fashioned

As the name suggests, this popular drink has been around a lot longer than Mad Men which is set in the 60s and is one of the oldest alcoholic beverages on record. Developed around the 1880s, cocktail historians state that the drink first came to life at the Pendennis Club in Louisville Kentucky, which was a gentleman’s club that held on to the old fashioned values of decency, decorum, and civility.

From there, barman and distiller James E. Pepper is believed to have brought the recipe to the Waldorf Astoria hotel bar in New York where he served iconic businessmen such as John D. Rockefeller, Theodore Roosevelt, and Fred Pabst. The drink is sweet with bitter undertones and is best served chilled in a tumbler.

8. Sazerac

The official cocktail of New Orleans in the USA, this concoction traces its history back to 1838, where it was invented by Creole apothecary Antoine Peychaud in his shop at Royal Street. The story goes that he first served his blend to his fellow masons after hours in an egg cup, a coquetier, which people believe was the root of the current term “cocktail.”

The name of the drink, meanwhile, comes from the brand of cognac that was used originally, the Sazerac de Forge et Fils. Whiskey is now used as a substitute and there are several versions of this beverage. Common ingredients include sugar, sazerac rye whiskey or bourbon, herbsaint, and peychaud’s bitters. A lemon peel adds tartness to this sweet, bitter drink.

9. Grasshopper

A boozy milkshake that was invented in the 1920s and shot to fame during the 1950s and 1960s, the grasshopper is indulgent and flavourful thanks to the addition of cream and creme de cacao. Crème de menthe, a minty liqueur, gives this retro cocktail that green hue. Since it took off during the Prohibition era, there aren’t many accounts to determine exactly how it originated but reports suggest that it was created for a cocktail competition in New York City by Philibert Guichet, where it secured the second spot. Its popularity brought it to New Orleans, where it found a permanent position on the iconic Tujague restaurant’s cocktail menu. Whip this one up when you’d like to switch out your dessert with a drink.

10. The Gimlet

In the 19th century, a naval doctor, Sir Thomas Gimlett, was believed to have recommended a blend of gin and lime to British sailors so they could ward off scurvy, a disease brought on by a vitamin C deficiency. Citrus was considered a gift from God, and this blend became extremely popular. However, its first official recipe only appeared in 1953 in the British publication of Raymond Chandler’s The Long Goodbye. Serve your tart drink on the rocks.

Which of these retro cocktails do you look forward to trying?