Visit these 12 coffee shops in Delhi for an energising cup of brew!

On the hunt for some great coffee? Head to these coffee shops in Delhi for the perfect date with your friends!
Good coffee and good conversations are two things we absolutely swear by. And finding a good cup of coffee, which isn’t the usual cold coffees or hot brews that you get in restaurants and cafes across the city. Coffee shops are more than just places for delicious beverages; they’re also charming, quaint spots where one can work, chat or even meet new people. And great coffee shops are also beautiful spots that make for the perfect pictures and provide a sense of calm to the otherwise busy mind, making your date, meeting, or workday even better.
So, if you’re on the hunt for some great brews in the city, head to these coffee shops in Delhi known for artisanal, freshly roasted, or simply the milky, creamy cold coffees that are the perfect refresher on a hot day!
12 coffee shops in Delhi for the perfect brew
One of the best coffee shops in Delhi, Blue Tokai has carved a reputation for beverages that are fragrant, flavourful and true to their nature. You can find one of India’s best speciality coffee in Blue Tokai outlets across the country (and in Delhi).
From different regions to varying intensities and notes, the variety available here is impressive, and each brew has a distinct flavour that will fill up your senses. What’s more, you can also buy their roasted, ground beans to take back home and enjoy the same flavour no matter where you are!
Image: Courtesy of @bluetokaicoffee/Instagram
Conceptualised to bring Delhi’s diverse characteristics under one roof, United Coffee House has been serving patrons since 1942. The place is known for its open environment, where coffee and discussions flow easily.
Apart from its coffees, the place is also known to have some great food options that you can pair your beverage with. They also have some delectable lunch and dinner offerings, in case you’re in time for a meal, which will surely leave you and your companions happy and satiated!
Image: Courtesy of @unitedcoffeehouse/Instagram
With outlets in the upscale Khan Market, Saket, and Vasant Vihar, Perch is the place to be for coffee aficionados who have a sweet tooth, too. The place serves its many varieties of coffee – right from cappuccino to espresso and the trending Vietnamese Iced Coffee – with a side of banana bread and a cookie.
They also have an extensive breakfast menu, with varieties of eggs, cold cuts, sandwiches, avo-on-toast and more, to nourish you from the inside as you sip your delectable brew.
Image: Courtesy of @perchindelhi/Instagram
Cafe Tesu has outlets in Saket and Essex Farms and is known for its delectable coffees, cafe-style menu, and more. Not just coffee, but the place also serves up one of the best tiramisus in the city.
Pair your coffee with their croissants, cakes and cookies from the menu, or make a meal out of it with some delicious eats such as their pastas, pizzas, sushi and more. And both of the locations are equally picturesque, offering you the best backdrops for the perfect picture!
Image: Courtesy of @cafetesu/Delhi
If you’ve planned a fun date with your pooch but are craving a good cup of coffee, then Cafe Dori is the place to be! The pet-friendly cafe has outlets in Basant Lok and Chattarpur and offers some delicious brews along with treats such as banana bread, salads, and more for a hearty meal.
What’s more, the spacious interiors ensure that your pooch can run around and play to their heart’s content, while you sit back with a hot cuppa!
Not really a cafe, but Depaul’s has been one of Delhi’ favourite coffee shops for ages, and their clientele boasts of the likes of Shah Rukh Khan and Rajiv Gandhi, among others. The place, located in Janpath Market, is a must-visit after a long day of shopping, with their creamy, flavourful cold coffees providing the ultimate relief from the heat. Their coffees come packed in a plastic bottle, which you can carry around with you and sip on throughout the day.
Image: Courtesy of @depauls/Instagram
With outlets across Delhi and Gurgoan, and several kiosks and concession stands across the country, BiziBean offers a variety of local and international coffees for their patrons. From French press to Chemex, they use a variety of equipment to brew your beverage, and they grind the beans fresh so that the optimum flavour is achieved.
BiziBean also sells roasted beans to customers so that they can enjoy the delicious roasted brews at home, freshly ground and optimally flavoured.
Image: Courtesy of @thebiggeek/Instagram
The scent of freshly-brewed coffee is what engulfs you upon entering Coffee Bond. With outlets in Uday Park and Saket, this coffee shop in Delhi is a great place to get some work done, or for a day out with your buddies. You can also curl up on your favourite table with a good brew and a book and spend hours in your own world. Pair their coffee with some of the delicious dessert and savoury offerings here and enjoy a satiating meal!
Image: Courtesy of @thecoffeebond/Instagram
The quaint cafe is located in New Delhi’s Saket, and features some delicious brew options for patrons to try. The cafe also offers some scrumptious breakfast menus, along with vegan options, so that everyone can find something on the menu here.
Image: Courtesy of @urnavishwas/Instagram
One of DU students’ favourite spots, AMA Cafe in Majnu Ka Tilla offers some of the best coffees in Delhi. Their menu also consists of delectable cakes and pastries, along with wholesome meals. Come here with your friends or enjoy a meal by yourself and spend some quiet time with yourself here!
Image: Courtesy of @amacafedelhi/Instagram
The family-owned coffee house in Delhi’s Majnu Ka Tilla is a must-visit for those looking for a cosy, homely vibe. Along with some refreshing coffee, customers can enjoy the various snacks, and on the menu, such as momos, pies, donuts and cakes, which pair really well with the coffee.
Image: Courtesy of @kham_coffee_house/Instagram
Located in Delhi’s Sushant Lok. Connaught Place and Santushti Complex, the picturesque cafe is a delight for those looking for a relaxed environment to hang out with friends. The pet-friendly cafe is also a great place to enjoy some great coffee, such as their Diggin Special.
Pair these with some amazing menu items such as their calzones, pizzas and pastas and indulge in a delectable meal here!
Image: Courtesy of @diggincafe/Delhi
