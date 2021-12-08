Delhi’s Sidecar bags 47th spot in the world’s 50 Best Bars 2021 list

The list for the world’s 50 best bars for 2021 has been revealed, with London’s Connaught Bar bagging the top spot. India made a comeback to the ranking, after over a decade, with Delhi’s Sidecar featuring at No. 47. Check out the full list here.

In the world of mixology, there’s no greater honour than making it to the list of the World’s 50 Best Bars. The annual ranking recognises the hard work and consistency of distinguished drinkeries around the world, and the 2021 edition announced on Tuesday night at a live awards ceremony saw London bagging the top two spots, with Connaught Bar taking the crown.

India made a comeback to the list after over a decade with Delhi’s Sidecar

Located in Delhi’s Greater Kailash, Sidecar’s impressive menu of cocktails has earned it the 47th spot on the coveted list. The place’s creations are flavourful with a lot of the extractions made in-house right from the syrups to the bitters. The drinkery has its own take on the classic Sidecar with six different variations and adds a twist to most classics like gin and tonic and old-fashioned.

The bar has several feathers in its cap. It had bagged the 40th spot in the list of Asia’s Best 50 Bars in 2020, according to a report by India Today. This year, it bagged the 16th spot in the coveted list as well as the title of the best bar in India.

The bar’s mixologist, Yangdup Lama, had also made it to the 73rd spot in the Bar World 100 list in 2020, a roundup of 100 most influential people in the global industry by Drinks International, A UK-based magazine. Commenting on the change in drinking behaviours in the country, Lama had said, “One key thing is that the young crowd is more experimental. There was a time when people never trusted their drink with a bartender. These days they connect with the bartender, ask questions — what whisky are they drinking, what’s the flavour profile of gin, where’s the wine from. The Indian consumer is truly coming of age, ” according to a report by Times of India.

Two other bars in India made it to the top 100 of the list, with South Goa’s Tesouro by Firefly coming in at No. 65 and New Delhi’s Hoots securing a spot at No. 95.

London’s Connaught Bar is at the top of the list of the World’s 50 Best Bars

The world-renowned bar in the UK capital is known for its Martini trolley, where bartenders give guests a personalised drinks experience and serve their creations in engraved crystal glasses on a black lacquer trolley.

The London drinkery has bagged the top spot in the list as well as the crown of Europe’s best bar for the second consecutive year in a row. Speaking to Forbes, Agostino Perrone, director of the mixology at Connaught Bar expressed his joy at the honour. “It feels still unreal…it’s something you do for a living and you wake up in the morning and you try to be a better person. We’re very proud of what we do. Sometimes words don’t come to the lips, but the heart is beating very fast at the moment,” he said.

Following close are London’s Tayēr + Elementary and Barcelona’s Paradiso in second and third place, respectively.

The 2021 list is based on votes from mixology experts around the world

The annual list is curated based on votes by over 600 participants around the world, including bartenders, drinks writers, and cocktail connoisseurs who visited the said drinkeries between March 2020 and September 2021.

The voting guidelines and requirements took into account the limited travel opportunities during the pandemic. For instance, this year, the voters did not have to name international bars in their votes, whereas in the past, at least three of a voter’s seven named bars had to be international, according to a report by Bloomberg. 17 countries made it to the top 50 list this year, with 18 new entries, including India’s Sidecar and Moscow’s Insider Bar. Here are all the bars across the world that have the best boozy creations:

1. Connaught Bar, London

2. Tayēr + Elementary, London

3. Paradiso, Barcelona

4. The Clumsies, Athens

5. Florería Atlántico, Buenos Aires

6. Licorería Limantour, Mexico City

7. Coa, Hong Kong

8. El Copitas, St. Petersburg

9. Jigger & Pony, Singapore

10. Katana Kitten, New York

11. Two Schmucks, Barcelona

12. Hanky Panky, Mexico City

13. Insider Bar, Moscow

14. Baba au Rhum, Athens

15. Manhattan, Singapore

16. Atlas, Singapore

17. Zuma, Dubai

18. The SG Club, Tokyo

19. Drink Kong, Rome

20. 1930, Milan

21. Presidente, Buenos Aires

22. Maybe Sammy, Sydney

23. Cantina OK!, Sydney

24. Salmón Gurú, Madrid

25. Handshake Speakeasy, Mexico City

26. No Sleep Club, Singapore

27. Camparino in Galleria, Milan

28. Cafe La Trova, Miami

29. Little Red Door, Paris

30. Dante, New York

31. Kwānt, London

32. Bar Benfiddich, Tokyo

33. Tres Monos, Buenos Aires

34. Attaboy, New York

35. Lucy’s Flower Shop, Stockholm

36. MO Bar, Singapore

37. Sips, Barcelona

38. Baltra Bar, Mexico City

39. Sober Company, Shanghai

40. Tjoget, Stockholm

41. Epic, Shanghai

42. Charles H, Seoul

43. Tippling Club, Singapore

44. Above Board, Melbourne

45. Galaxy Bar, Dubai

46. Re, Sydney

47. Sidecar, New Delhi

48. Union Trading Company, Shanghai

49. DarkSide, Hong Kong

50. Quinary, Hong Kong

This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure India.