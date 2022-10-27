Traditional, vegan or non-alcoholic, these eggnog recipes are for all

Christmas is just a couple of months away. There’s a nip in the air, and the festive fragrance is all around us. It’s the perfect time to start indulging in some delicious winter (and Christmas) recipes. But first, some eggnog!

Eggnog is a classic winter beverage, popular during Christmastime. The creamy, warming drink uses eggs and cream, along with spices and at times, some alcohol. The hot drink dates back hundreds of years, and is a great way to include some nutrition in a warming cuppa that helps you beat the heat.

What is eggnog?

The winter staple, as the name suggests, is made using eggs (or egg yolks), which are mixed with a mix of warm milk and cream, before being heated on the stove until it reaches a thick, creamy consistency that coats the back of a spoon. Spices such as cinnamon and nutmeg give it a super comforting flavour, while alcohol such as rum, whiskey and brandy spike it just the right amount to make it ideal for a winter evening soiree.

Today, we share some delicious eggnog recipes that suit all moods. Whether you want a classic, all-time favourite recipe or something that is without alcohol, we have a recipe for you. And if you’re a vegan, you won’t be left behind!

Eggnog recipes to bring in the winter festivities

Traditional eggnog

Ingredients

6 egg yolks

2 cups milk

3/4 cup white sugar (can be adjusted as per liking)

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg and cinnamon

1 cup whipping cream

3/4 cup brandy

1/3 cup rum or whiskey

Method

Beat the egg yolks and sugar in a bowl until creamy, frothy and pale. Avoid using egg whites since raw eggs can be harmful for children and the elderly, or those with a weaker immune system.

Next, in a heavy-bottomed saucepan, gently heat the milk, along with your spices and vanilla. Let it come to a gentle boil.

Now, slowly and carefully add this to the yolk mixture, stirring constantly to temper the eggs. Tempering means increasing their temperature without cooking them (or scrambling them). Pour the resulting mixture back into the saucepan and let it simmer.

Cook on medium heat until the mix coats the back of a spoon (about 160 degrees fahrenheit on a candy thermometre). Do not let the concoction boil.

Remove from heat, and mix in your cream. Add all the alcohol at this stage, and let it cool.

Serve chilled, topped with whipped cream as a garnish.

Non-alcoholic eggnog

The recipe for this one is pretty much the same as the one above. The only difference is that you leave out the alcohol. You can also adjust the milk and cream ratios a bit so that the resulting beverage is the right consistency for you. Oh, and sprinkle some extra spices on top for an uber-indulgent flavour!

Vegan eggnog

A traditional eggnog requires the use of eggs. However if you’ve recently gone vegan, there’s no reason why you should not be able to enjoy the same delicious flavours, without the dairy and poultry additions. We have a quick recipe for you.

Ingredients

3 cups dairy-free milk (go for creamier options such as cashew or almond – or a mix of both)

400 grams coconut milk (roughly a cup and a half)

4-6 tablespoons or maple syrup (use sugar if you don’t have maple syrup)

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

30 ml bourbon per cup of eggnog (optional)

Method

In a bowl, combine all the ingredients (except the alcohol). Whisk well until combined and frothy.

Pour the mixture in a saucepan and bring it to a medium high heat. Cook the mixture until it comes to an almost boil (you should be able to see tiny bubbles, but no proper boil).

Remove from heat and let it cool and thicken up slightly.

When serving, top with your alcohol and a light dusting of cinnamon and nutmeg, and enjoy!

Hero and Featured Images: Shutterstock