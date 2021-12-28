5 tried and tested homemade cocktails you must try holiday season

It truly is the best time of the year! The weather is perfect for friends and family to huddle up and drink the evenings away into merriment with homemade cocktails. Tried and tested by the folks at The Cocktail Story are these 5 homemade cocktail recipes that are perfect for the holiday season.

Homemade cocktail recipes you can make this season

Cranberry Ginger Mimosa

Ingredients:

60 ml Ginger Beer

60 ml Cranberry Juice

Champagne to top up.

Method:

Combine all the ingredients in a flute glass and garnish with sugared cranberries to get one of the best homemade cocktails ever.

Ginger Fever Punch

Ingredients:

45 ml Tequila

30 ml Grapefruit Juice

30 ml Pomegranate Juice

30 ml Ginger Syrup

15 ml Lime Juice

Ginger Beer to top up

Method:

Shake all the ingredients except ginger beer, strain in a chilled glass filled with ice, top up with ginger beer and garnish with pomegranate seeds, grapefruit slice, and rosemary sprig. Another great option for homemade cocktails.

Porto Flip

Ingredients:

45 ml Ruby Port

30 ml Cognac

30 ml Heavy Cream

1 Whole Egg

15 gm extra-fine sugar

5 ml Yellow Chartreuse (Optional)

Method:

Add all the ingredients in a shaker and vigorously dry-shake (without ice), then shake with ice. Strain it into a chilled cocktail glass and garnish it with grated nutmeg. Homemade cocktails at their best!

Fig & Fizz

Ingredients:

60 ml Whisky

30 ml Orange Juice

15 ml Maple Syrup

1 Ripe Fig

2 dashes Orange Bitters

Ginger Beer to top up

Method:

In a shaker muddle the fig, add all other ingredients and shake vigorously. Double strain the mix into a rocks glass filled with ice and garnish with figs and oranges.

Blueberry Bomb

Ingredients:

45 ml Vodka

15 ml Blueberry Syrup

15 ml Grenadine

Lemonade to top up

Method:

Mix vodka and blueberry syrup. In a glass filled with ice pour grenadine to the bottom, layer it with the vodka blueberry mix, top it up with lemonade and garnish with sugar-coated blueberries.

Whether it’s an intimate dinner or a raging house party, these festive drinks are sure to impress your guests. And what’s more, they could not have been easier to make at home. So look no further, start mixing, start drinking!

All Representative Images: Courtesy Shutterstock