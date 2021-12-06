These 6 local rice-based alcohol drinks in India will give you a happy buzz

Although we do love a classic whiskey on the rocks, we highly recommend you try these rice-based local alcohol drinks in India the next time you’re travelling to these spots in the country.

The details around the history of the domestication of rice in India are blurry and a subject of debate amongst historians and anthropologists. But there’s no doubt that the crop is intricately woven into the fabric of the different cultures that call the country their home. From being a part of religious ceremonies to featuring in most cuisines across the country, it’s no surprise why India is one of the largest producers as well as consumers of this grain.

Naturally, many locals across different states turn to rice to brew their local beverages. The process behind most of these is similar and involves fermenting rice with the help of yeast, fungi, and lactic acid bacteria to produce alcohol. This makes the resulting beverage potent and loaded with gut-friendly pro-and prebiotics.

Most of these beverages are acquired tastes but there’s no better way to truly experience everything a region has to offer than to sit down for a drink with the locals. Add these unique and traditional fermented-rice based local alcoholic drinks to your travel itinerary for when you decide to head to these spots next.

These local alcoholic drinks in India are a must-try