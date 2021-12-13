Two cultures, one sip! Doja, the world’s first Indo-Japanese gin, launches in Goa

A heady combination of yuzu lemons, sansho peppers, cedar leaf, cardamom, coriander, and other botanicals native to India and Japan have created the world’s first Indo-Japanese gin, Doja. Doja merges the flavours of two cultures in every sip. Launching initially in Goa, get the taste of the premium craft gin by grabbing a bottle at a store near you.

Led by Jai Anand, Doja intends to bring a new wave of craft gin to India and elevate the drinking culture around the spirit.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Indo-Japanese gin, Doja

Crafted by a veteran distiller in Wakayama, Japan and produced in Goa-based East Side Distillery, Doja fuses botanicals from India and Japan. The premium craft gin contains coriander, pepper, fennel, and cardamom from India as well as yuzu, juniper berry, cedar leaf, sansho pepper, and hinoki chips from Japan, amongst other ingredients, which incorporate citrusy, floral, sweet, fragrant, and spicy notes.

Jai came up with the idea of producing Doja during the pandemic, inspired by Japan’s sense of perfectionism, futurism, and art. He reached out to a distillery in the East Asian country to craft a unique flavour combination for the Indian palate and to help elevate the gin-drinking culture in the country. And the name Doja is reflective of the collaboration that this initiative brought forth, borrowing the “do” from “Indo” and “ja” from “Japan.”

Doja gin uses a single shot distillation technique

It took 47 trials to arrive at the perfect recipe, and Doja now uses a method of distillation called a single shot. Once the gin has gone through a steaming process, it’s blended with demineralised water bottling strength of 42.8% alcohol by volume (ABV). This is done to retain essential oils of the premium botanicals and give the drink a silky mouthfeel.

Jai Anand says, “As the gin culture picks up, consumer’s taste profiles are also evolving. Modern-day consumers are looking for artisanal premium options that don’t compromise on quality. Here’s where Doja fits in! We wanted to bring the two cultures of Japan and India together to create a unique tasting, high-end product. We want our consumers to savour the uniqueness of botanicals from these two rich countries and appreciate the concept of this small-batch craft gin.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jai (@jai_anand)

The drink is also made by hand, the old-fashioned way, using equipment designed over centuries. The process includes using a copper still from Holstein, Germany, which gives the gin a sort of smoothness sans the alcohol burn. The head distiller personally checks each distillation to approve of the quality of the gin before it gets bottled.

The brand believes that the time for premium gin is just right since the culture of drinking gin has picked up, especially considering it’s a spirit that is easy on the throat and can be consumed at different times of the day.

Doja is a sip and drink format beverage and is best enjoyed on the rocks, with a dash of water or soda.

Doja is available in Goa for Rs 2,050 for a 700 ml bottle. It also intends to expand to other parts of the country, starting with Mumbai in 2022. For details, visit here.

All images: Courtesy Doja