Try these 10 experimental cocktails at home and be the star of any party

Cocktails are an all-season favourite beverage, which is why making cocktails at home is super fun and convenient.

But most cocktails come with an established flavour profile, and you almost know what to expect when you’re ordering a cocktail or even making one at home. What if we told you that you could introduce unique ingredients to your cocktails that nobody could have thought of?

Here are 10 unique cocktails you can make at home when you’re feeling adventurous and want to awaken the bartender in you.

Unique and adventurous cocktails to try at home

Mudslide

Even though Mudslide is kind of a classic, you don’t get it everywhere. And that is what makes it so unique. Making this cocktail at home is easy, but that doesn’t mean it lacks in the taste department. In fact, it is almost like a dessert in a glass. With Baileys, Kahlua, vodka and vanilla ice cream, this is as good as it can get. Make yourself one this summer to beat the heat!

Get the recipe here

Fireball Sangria

There are many variations to this recipe, and you can add flavours and garnishes of your choice, according to your taste. But making this cocktail at home will take things a few notches up from the regular sangria and is a refreshing summer drink. For this recipe, you will need Fireball whiskey, red wine, and orange peach mango juice.

Get the recipe here

Ruby Queen

You can make this cocktail at home with fresh beet juice. Yes, you read that right. Even though beetroot juice is not very common in cocktails, this recipe requires it, and that’s what makes this cocktail so unique. And when you mix scotch and beet juice, it works wonders! Add a dash of honey syrup and lemon juice and garnish with a sprig of dill or tarragon, and you have a unique cocktail that you will fall in love with.

Get the recipe here

Bacon Me Angry

Bacon in cocktails? Why not? This recipe starts with making bacon fat-washed vodka from scratch. It’s easy, interesting and gets ready the same day. After you have the bacon-infused vodka, you will need a hard cider, bitters, maple syrup, some brandied cherries, and of course, a slice of bacon for garnish. This drink is not only interesting to look at but also has a different taste palette.

Get the recipe here

Smoked Rose

If you use rosemary to make your cocktails at home, you are well aware of the piney and floral notes that it adds to your drinks. But Smoked Rose spices things up a little. This is a scotch-based cocktail that infuses a fiery, smoky flavour to the cocktail. The smokiness comes from burning a dried sprig of rosemary and using it to flavour the glass. Not only the taste but also the aroma of the cocktail fill the room, and you will be the star of the evening.

Get the recipe here

Eucalyptus Martini

You might have had several martinis to date, but this Eucalyptus Martini is probably the most refreshing one you will ever taste. Originally created by mixologist Humberto Marques, owner of the Curfew bar in Copenhagen, Denmark, you can also make this cocktail at home. The key ingredient of this cocktail is the eucalyptus syrup which is a game-changer and takes your martini to a whole new level!

Get the recipe here

Beer, Bourbon & Barbecue Cocktail

If names are anything to go by, this cocktail has the aptest name. Because this cocktail does contain all these three elements. This cocktail includes bourbon, honey liqueur, hefeweizen-style beer, and water flavoured with barbecue sauce. It is easily one of the most unique cocktails you will ever taste, and this drink is for brave hearts! This makes for a good cocktail at barbecues and brunches.

Get the recipe here

Cucumber Wasabi Martini

Combining two extremes, the calmness and freshness of cucumber and the pungency of wasabi in a cocktail already sounds like an adventure. The wasabi is paired with gin and cooled down with fresh cucumber to create a unique spicy cocktail without the use of peppers. This gin drink with its interesting botanicals is anything but boring.

Get the recipe here

Gunpowder Gimlet

Gunpowder Gimlet is as interesting as it sounds. You can easily make this cocktail at home at your next get-together. But for that, you will need to make two interesting ingredients. First is an infusion of green tea in gin and secondly, a salted pistachio honey syrup. Then all you need are lemon juice and chamomile bitters and you have a fun tea cocktail.

Get the recipe here

French Quarter Smash

Moonshine, brandy, and blueberries in the same drink- French Quarter Smash already sounds like a hit! Created by Washington-based bartender Jason Rogers, this is a fairly easy cocktail with an interesting taste. You just need any kind of moonshine, a good brandy, fresh mint, and lemon. And top it off with almond syrup and blueberry preserve to get a perfect glass of this unique cocktail.

Get the recipe here