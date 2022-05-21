Upgrade from your regular coffee with these 8 cold brew recipes for summer

One of the best things about summer is to switch from hot coffee to cold brew. We have curated the best cold brew recipes for summer that are a fun way to spice things up from your regular cold brew.

If you are someone who loves getting creative with their coffee with unique blends, brews, and recipes, this is for you. Not only are all the ways to use cold brew interesting, but the flavours are refreshing and delicious too. These recipes go so much beyond the regular vanilla cold brews. Let’s take a look at these recipes.

Cold brew recipes for summer

Cinnamon mocha cold brew

Nothing can go wrong with your coffee when you add cinnamon and chocolate. One of the simplest but most fun cold brew recipes, this one uses chocolate syrup and just a pinch of freshly ground cinnamon. The best part about cold brews is that they are less acidic than regular hot coffee, so it is ideal even for people who are not fans of coffee.

Get the recipe

Long Island iced coffee cocktail

If you are planning to have this first thing in the morning, we’d advise you against it. This is a caffeinated version of the very popular cocktail LIIT. It is amazing, potent, and refreshing. Make some cold brew by dipping the coffee in water overnight. You will need dark rum, vodka, tequila, gin, ginger beer, lime juice, and the star ingredient, cold brew. Serve it chilled for your house parties or house dates.

Get the recipe

Boba cold brew

Ever imagined your cold brew with tapioca balls at the bottom? This cold brew recipe is fun and surprising. This recipe contains coconut sugar instead of regular sugar for its simple syrup to cut down on the calories, but it tastes just as good with regular syrup as well. Brew yourself some cold brew overnight, add some milk, and pop in some boba or bubbles, and voila, you have magic in a glass!

Get the recipe

Iced coffee lemonade

Even though it sounds like quite the unlikely combo, be prepared to get hooked on it the moment you try it. This cold brew recipe believes in keeping it fizzy, so get your tonic water ready to add some bubbly goodness to your cold brew. Coffee purists might not like this recipe, but if you are up for some experimentation, this is where you begin!

Get the recipe

Cold brew mocha frappe

Cold brew coffee, creamy blended milk and decadent dark chocolate, what’s not to like about this cold brew recipe? The twist in this recipe? Milk ice cubes. While your cold brew is brewing overnight, pour milk into your ice trays and get it ready for the next morning. Just blend the coffee, milk ice cubes, and some dark chocolate syrup together, and you have a simple and yum coffee ready in no time!

Get the recipe

Lavender cold brew latte

Creative, aesthetic, yum, this cold brew recipe is everything a millennial’s Instagram feed wants! This sweet summer treat never gets old and uses honey instead of refined sugar. So, if you have a health checkbox, you can mark it. You can either make your own lavender syrup or use store-bought varieties. All the ingredients come together beautifully in this drink, creating the perfect marble texture.

Get the recipe

Cinnamon vanilla coconut cream cold brew

The coconut cream is the star of this recipe, apart from the coffee. You use vanilla, cinnamon, stevia, and monk fruit sweetener to make this which is the perfect topping for your cold brew. It is sweet and velvety, dairy-free, and plant-based, so anyone can have this drink. Vanilla and cinnamon are the best flavour enhancers that can happen to a glass of cold brew. All in all, this cold brew recipe is a win-win!

Get the recipe

Cold brew martini

Ending this list on a ‘high’ note, this cold brew cocktail is perfect for any girls’ night or nightcap. It takes three ingredients- Cold brew concentrate, coffee cream liqueur and some vodka. You need to fill these ingredients in a cocktail shaker and shake it until you make it! Again, skip this if you’re planning on having it first thing in the morning, but later in the day, this is the perfect coffee cocktail to make.

Get the recipe here