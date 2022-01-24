Whip up delicious cocktails in a schnapp with these 9 must-have liqueurs

Most home bars feature the classic medley of gins, red wines, whiskeys, and vodkas. But when you’re in the mood for a little something beyond a drink on the rocks, you need a diverse set of liqueurs to choose from. We’ve listed out a few must-haves that will help you tap into your inner bartender.
Referred to as cordials and used for medicinal purposes in the past, liqueurs are distilled spirits that are sweetened with added extracts and oils. They come in different, delicious flavours that could range from fruity and mild to creamy and rich. Spirits like rum and brandy often serve as the base of any liqueur. Potency varies from 15 percent ABV to 55 percent ABV. Like spirits, liqueurs can be enjoyed with a bit of ice, but they shine when you add them to a cocktail. They also give you a lot of room to be creative and come up with your own signature boozy concoctions. From popular choices to local favourites, we’ve curated a list of some you must stock up your bar with.
Perhaps the most popular liqueur out there, this one’s made with Irish dairy cream and Irish whiskey. Cocoa beans and vanilla extract add a rich, full chocolate flavour to the concoction. It packs in 17 percent ABV, and since it’s so smooth, you might end up having a ton without even realising it. While you could pour this one over some crushed ice for a quick dessert drink, it works well when added to hot chocolate, Irish coffee, or even earl grey tea.
Price: Rs 2,220
Refreshing orange peels add a bitter-sweet flavour to this French liqueur. Although the bottle’s orange, the concoction itself is crystal clear. This one’s at the heart of some classic cocktails such as cosmopolitan, sidecar, lemon drop, long island iced tea, margarita, mai tai, and a lot more. Its intense citrusy aroma and full-bodied flavour also work well just on the rocks.
Price: Rs 2,400
While we’re on the subject of fruity flavours, we’d be remiss not to mention this muskmelon number from Japan. The name translates to green, which aptly describes the vibrant concoction that has a sweet, candy-like flavour. Best enjoyed when added to a variety of tart, slightly bitter juices like lemon, lime, orange, and pineapple, this one’s for when you’d like something refreshing and sweet.
Price: Rs 3,990
Those who love all things coconut need to have a bottle of this in their home bar. Its sweet, fruity notes with lingering flavours of coconut and almond make it perfect for tropical cocktails. Blend it with strawberries for a daiquiri, add it to orange juice with a bit of grenadine to make Caribbean sunrise, or combine it with coke for a Cuba libre. A little goes a long way with this one because it’s quite sweet.
Price: Rs 2,750
You can’t call your bar fully stocked until you have a classic coffee liqueur to whip up delicious espresso martinis with. The concoction contains rum, sugar, and arabica coffee and has a rich flavour with notes of caramel and vanilla. Add it to coke, blend it with vodka, or have it as is with some crushed ice. This one’s great for shots as well.
Price: Rs 2,200
A German liqueur that’s packed with 56 herbs and spices, this one’s dense and sweet with notes of black liquorice, ginseng, and star anise. There’s a definitive floral fragrance to it as well. Most popularly, this liqueur is known for the popular jagerbomb, which involves dropping a shot of Jagermeister into an energy drink. Other great reasons to pop open a bottle is to add it to coffee, apple juice, pineapple juice, peach juice, apricot nectar, and cranberry juice.
Price: Rs 4,300
Schnapps are a type of North American sweetened liqueur which are often fruity. Although not as common now in India, you could get your hand on a bottle of Archer’s at large alcohol stores in metro cities. This one’s subtle and fruity flavour pairs well with lemonade, orange juice, or cranberry juice. The brand was inspired by fruit schnapps in Central Europe but made their version a lot milder than the sharp flavour of the traditional ones.
Price: Rs 1,850
Image: Courtesy @k.kouzoupisphotography/Instagram
Rich, full-bodied Grand Marnier is a French liqueur that’s made with distilled bitter orange essence, sugar, and Cognac brandy. Its full, rich flavour is sweeter than Cointreau, the other orange liqueur on our list. Combine this with Bailey’s and Kahlua, and you have the popular club favourite B-52 shot. This one also goes well with sparkling wine, aged rum, and anything with coconut.
Rs 2,100
This last one is a popular local liqueur that combines Goan white rum with coconut to produce a sweet, mild concoction that’s a toned-down version of Malibu. It works well when paired with tropical fruits like mango and pineapple. And if you don’t have any of the other ingredients, this one tastes great as a shot.
Rs 675
