Whip up delicious cocktails in a schnapp with these 9 must-have liqueurs

Most home bars feature the classic medley of gins, red wines, whiskeys, and vodkas. But when you’re in the mood for a little something beyond a drink on the rocks, you need a diverse set of liqueurs to choose from. We’ve listed out a few must-haves that will help you tap into your inner bartender.

Referred to as cordials and used for medicinal purposes in the past, liqueurs are distilled spirits that are sweetened with added extracts and oils. They come in different, delicious flavours that could range from fruity and mild to creamy and rich. Spirits like rum and brandy often serve as the base of any liqueur. Potency varies from 15 percent ABV to 55 percent ABV. Like spirits, liqueurs can be enjoyed with a bit of ice, but they shine when you add them to a cocktail. They also give you a lot of room to be creative and come up with your own signature boozy concoctions. From popular choices to local favourites, we’ve curated a list of some you must stock up your bar with.

Add these delicious liqueurs to your home bar to step up your cocktail game