Use a whisky brokerage service to invest in whiskies instead of drinking it

Properties, art, and rare collectables have always been at the pinnacle of investment opportunities. But in the past decade, one particular item has seen a spirited rise in investment value: Whisky investment. Its value not only rose by 564%, but it also outperformed other alternative investments including wine, rare coins, luxury cars, and more, according to Rare Finds Worldwide (RFW), a Hong Kong-based tailored whisky brokerage.

Soon, you too will be able to try your hand at whisky investment, because RFW has launched its bespoke rare whisky brokerage service here in Malaysia alongside its new private equity whisky fund. What you’ll get is unique access to mature and rare single malt Scotch whisky casks and bottles.

But if you’re still unsure on how to pick the right whisky to invest in, worry not. The brokerage service comes with a team of experienced banking and alternative investment professionals that will help you out in valuation, consulting, sourcing premium collections, and also providing investors with a platform to sell or exit whisky investments.

We had the opportunity to speak to RFW’s general partner Murray Holdgate recently to find out how you can start investing in whisky and why. He also offers insight on what whisky brands we should look out for in the coming year, should we think of starting our whisky investment.