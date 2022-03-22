Why is it expensive: A 500ml bottle of Cotswolds Ginger Gin at Rs 12,600

If your mantra in life is to ‘keep your gin up’ against all odds, then here’s why a bottle of Costwolds Ginger Gin should find its place in your home bar today.

Gin is such an exciting and versatile drink, with a sheer range of cocktails on offer, which constantly finds its place at the top of our favourite spirits. The recent gin boom with homegrown and international brands launching in India has already made us look forward to a gin-credible year ahead.

However, here’s one gin that has been on our radar for quite some time for its taste, finish, and price. Represented in India by The Vault Fine Spirits, what makes Cotswolds Ginger Gin the most expensive gin in India today?

Where does the Cotswolds Ginger Gin come from?

Originating from England, Cotswolds is a British gin that has launched in India. The Cotswolds Distillery is located in the picturesque Cotswolds region in Britain, known for its natural beauty.

The brand was launched back in 2014 and became an instant favourite with its award-winning range of single malt whiskies. After having ruled the whiskey market, they launched their range of gins, and the Cotswolds Ginger Gin is their flagship gin.

What are its tasting notes?

On the nose, it hits notes of warm honey and sweet orange, balanced by the fresh spicy ginger and piney juniper. On the palate, this gin is rich and luxurious. The presence of ginger makes everything warm, with notes of vanilla and red fruit from the casks. The finish is incredible too, with dry oak spice and ginger and lots more honey.

Why is the Cotswolds Ginger Gin so expensive?

The Cotswolds Dry Gin is a London Dry Gin with an aromatic twist. It is enriched with notes of warm honey, spicy ginger and piney juniper and is known for its depth of flavour.

How the gin is made is what makes it so expensive. The gin is distilled to 83% ABV and then diluted to 65% ABV for casking. This strength is just the perfect amount in order to extract the beautiful flavour and colour from the wood without drawing out the harsher notes, thus making this gin perfect on the palate.

After which, the gin goes into the same casks as the flagship Cotswolds Single Malt Whisky. These casks are a mix of first-fill ex-Bourbon barrels and red wine casks, which are shaved, toasted and re-charred for use. The gin matures here for three months.

After the gin has aged enough, the distillery then adds fresh sweet Valencian orange peel to the matured gin and candied root ginger. These are then kept for soaking and infusing the gin with the flavours, with a good stir every few days.

In the end, a touch of honey is added to sweeten and dilute the gin to 46% ABV before it is bottled at the distillery.

The Cotswolds Ginger Gin is a rich and warming sipping gin, perfect to be consumed neat or on the rocks. You can try adding a few drops of Angostura Bitters for some extra character or warmed apple juice when there is a nip in the air.

