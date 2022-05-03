Why is it expensive: Amrut Greedy Angels 12 YO is priced at Rs 74,000 a bottle

If your love language is the ‘old fashioned’ kind of love, you are at the right place. And if you immediately thought of the classic whiskey cocktail at the first line, the Amrut Greedy Angels 12 YO – Chairman’s Reserve should find a place on your home bar today!

In the last few years, the market for Indian single malt whiskies has grown exponentially. With plenty of homegrown brands, who are bottling their liquids with only excellent single malts, the quality of the Indian market has shot up by several notches. Distilled by the numero uno in the business, aged for years and bottled in beautiful decanters, Indian whiskies are making a name for themselves.

However, if there’s one single malt we have been eyeing, it is the Amrut Greedy Angels 12 YO- Chairman’s Reserve. Apart from its intense taste and long finish notes, it’s the price that has got everyone talking. At Rs 70,000 a bottle, this is the most expensive whiskey in India today. In this edition of ‘Why is it expensive’, we will try to understand what makes this single malt so expensive.

Why is the Amrut Greedy Angels 12 YO- Chairman’s Reserve so expensive?

The third release in Amrut’s Greedy Angels series, the 12 YO- Chairman’s Reserve was launched in late 2016 to mark 12 years of Amrut successfully making a mark in the international whiskey market.

What makes this whiskey so special is that it bears testimony to Amrut’s ability to produce quality aged whiskey, where most of its single malts are relatively younger. It is also the first 12-year single malt produced in India.

Producing single malts in India is not an easy feat to pull off since the weather conditions in the country is not conducive to the ageing of these malts. The humid and tropical weather conditions lead to 10-12 percent of whiskey loss in the maturation period, as compared to only 1-2 percent in Scotland, the land of single malts.

Besides, bottled at 60 percent ABV, how the Amrut Greedy Angels 12 YO- Chairman’s Reserve is made is also a factor that contributes to its price. The procedure starts off with several casks. After about four years, when they’re only half full, the liquid is combined into half the amount of casks. Further, four years later, the same process is repeated until the cask is full.

The exquisite packaging of this limited edition whiskey is another reason why it is priced so high. Only 100 bottles of the 12 YO- Chairman’s Reserve were made, each packaged in a 750 ml crystal decanter with the name engraved in gold ink. These are then packed into a nice box also holding two crystal Glencairn glasses with customised ‘Greedy Angels’ engravings on them.

The tasting notes of this whiskey are unique too. You are first greeted with notes of barley and vanilla and then the oak takes over with hints of lightly spiced cocoa. On the nose, it is sugary and will remind you of a cocktail of tropical fruits. The finish is a long and steady one, with notes of caramel, oranges and almonds.

