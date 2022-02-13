Wine and Valentine with Nikhil Agarwal, Sommelier and Founder & CEO of ‘All Things Nice’

Luxury and wine & spirits are the strings that tug deep within the heart of Nikhil Agarwal, CEO and Founder of ‘All Things Nice’. A celebrated sommelier and leading expert, we talked to him about everything wine and valentine.

Conceptualised by the man himself, ‘All things Nice’ is a leading marketing, consulting and events firm that focuses on the wines and spirits sector along with select luxury goods and services. They aim to revolutionise wine and spirit consumption in India with experiential events like Submit, Malt Week, Wine Week, The Indian Wine Consumers Choice Awards and Twisted Decadence amongst others.

A name holds an entire narrative and when asked about the story behind his choice, Nikhil explained exactly why he went with the three special words, “I wanted a name that would cover the whole gambit of what we love – wines, spirits, chefs, restaurants, people, events with world-class Chefs, bringing people together, cars, portfolio management, real estate, watches etc.”

With today’s youth on a quest to explore and understand their drinks. The days of not knowing which wine you had at dinner are gone. Agarwal tells us all about how people are embracing their interests and how Covid may have helped on this journey of awareness. “Certainly, people are a lot more aware. I think Covid has been great for the industry because people globally, not only in India, deep-dived into finding out more about what they were drinking. People are drinking far better than ever before here. Food is very important and by extension now wine. It’s all heading in the right direction but we have a long way off to go” he said. Whether someone’s choice in liquor spills secrets without talking or not, the advanced sommelier spilled the beans about how he feels regarding the notion. “Not really. It can tell how advanced they are in terms of knowledge about drink or how exposed their palate is and therefore perhaps how well-travelled they are. But it cannot give you an insight into someone’s personality or nature. I know the gentlest of people who enjoy super peaty whiskies for example.”

While Nikhil personally does believe that the ‘It’s 5 o’clock somewhere’ is a great excuse to savour a glass of wine, he also admits that it’s the queen of the house whose commandments are kept. “In my house, the wife rules. Generally, we are more 7 o’clock somewhere people” he laughs. And when it comes time to open a bottle, Nikhil has a long list that he’d like to keep in his wine collection. “So difficult to narrow it down! If I had a magic wand I would want the very best from Tuscany, Bordeaux and the Napa Valley for me personally. The world of wine is huge and wine-producing countries across the world have stellar wines that one should include”. That being said, he isn’t too heartbroken because he’s picked up quite a few indie wines that are just as great if not better. “York H Block Chardonnay, Grover Chene and the signet collection, The Source Rose, Krsma Estate Cabernet Sauvignon, Vallonne anything really, Chandon Brut” are all recommendations from the sommelier.

With launching a variety of wines and spirits through a new sister concern called Anggel’s Share, widening the reach of All Things Nice’s retail arm, The Wine Cellar and working on ProWine Mumbai 2022, Nikhil has his hands full but being the expert he is, we couldn’t let go of the opportunity to get a few tips for a beginner exploring the exciting world of wines and spirits. He advises to “Go forth and taste everything, don’t go by price or someone else’s opinions including experts, Vivino and the like. Form your own opinions. Be your own expert. Pay attention to aromas and flavours and learn to articulate them”. All we can say is, heed the word of the wise!

Valentine’s day is in tow and date planning is in full swing, Nikhil gave us the gentleman’s guide to choosing the right wine to woo your date and curating a romantic night. He suggests “There is something very ceremonial and special about opening a great bottle of bubbly to start that date. It elevates the date experience. Create a setting that is special, a few candles, some music, take the effort to create a spot rather than book a table at a restaurant. Have a great bottle of red as well”.

Ending on this note of date nights and romance, we couldn’t help but ask if he had a memorable wine and valentine moment, to which he shared an adorable and heartfelt memory of him and his wife, “My wife and I have twins and shortly after they were born we wanted to enjoy a peaceful bottle of wine together on Valentine’s night which at the time was impossible in our home. We took our wine and our glasses downstairs in our building and sat in our car and had a night out parked right there. It was very special.”

Hero Image : Courtesy vinyadelsenyor Instagram. Featured Image : Courtesy Nikhil Agarwal