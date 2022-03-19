The wines you should be sipping on, according to your zodiac sign

For those who love unwinding after a long day with a glass of wine but find themselves sticking to tried-and-tested options, a little experimentation might be refreshing. We recommend letting the stars lead the way, with our guide to the ideal wine for each zodiac sign.

With numerous studies linking them to better heart health and longer lifespans, it’s safe to say that wines are a healthy choice of poison. That said, once you do set out to pick out a bottle, there are an overwhelmingly large number of options to choose from. Each type of wine has its own character, shaped by factors like region, tannins, the ageing process, body, flavour, and acidity. And if you’ve found yourself struggling with finding the right one for you, the answer might be in the stars.

While some personality types might enjoy a leisurely sip of intense, spicy Malbec, others might prefer a crowd-friendly, light Pinot Noir. And just as certain wines pair well with certain foods, moods, and destinations, the alignment of the stars when you were born might give you an insight into the right vino for you. If you’re down to experiment, here’s our roundup of the ideal wine to have, based on your zodiac sign.

The ideal wine for your personality, based on your zodiac sign

Aries: Malbec

Those born under this sign are known to be bold, ambitious and strong. They’re also the most fired up of all signs of the zodiac. Naturally, nothing but a bold, intense wine would do for an Aries. The full-bodied Malbec with its deep red colour and flavours of tart currant, black plum, and tobacco packs a punch. Its slight spiciness and ability to be a standalone wine, without the need for a food pairing is perfect for this independent fire sign as well.

In India, look for Argento Malbec, Trapiche Malbec, and Mythic Mountain Malbec to get a taste of this red wine.

Taurus: Pinot Noir

This sign is known to be dependable, enjoy a good meal, and indulge in luxurious endeavours. A wine that pairs well with a range of decadent foods and is both reliable and expensive is perfect for them.

Pinot Noir, a red wine that has earthy, herbal berry and mushroom notes complement this earth sign well. Pinot Noir red grapes have delicate skin and are finicky, leading to high costs of production. This puts the wine on the more expensive end of the spectrum of red wines, with some being the most expensive on the wine market. They’re perfect for a Taurus to treat themselves with. Additionally, this wine is elegant and lasts a long time, mirroring the Taurus’ own sophistication and loyalty. The wine pairs well with a wide range of foods from fatty fish and curries to pasta and roasted chicken.

Cloudy Bay Pinot Noir, Robert Mondavi Private Selection Pinot Noir, and Joseph Drouhin Laforet Pinot Noir are a few options you’ll find in India.

Gemini: Pinot Grigio

Geminis are social butterflies and are uncomplicated. They’re also the most talkative of all the zodiacs. A refreshing white wine that’s light on the palate, Pinot Grigio is ideal for this sign. It has notes of lemon, pear, and peach and its subtle tropical flavour make it a go-to on picnics on a hot summer day, ideal for Geminis to socialise over. This wine is also easy to drink and quite affordable, making it popular amongst young people around the world. This characteristic mirrors a Gemini’s easygoing, affable, well-liked personality.

In India, you could sip Trapiche Pinot Grigio , Argento Pinot Grigio, Golden Sparrow Pinot Grigio, Folonari Pinot Grigio, or Pasqua Pinot Grigio.

Cancer: Barbera

A comfort-seeking sign, Cancers enjoy being at home with family and are the nurturers of the zodiac. A good choice for them would be an ideal at-home wine that you can cook with. Barbera is a red wine that has an intense, dark red hue but is actually quite light on the palate. This mirrors the crab’s personality, known to be tough and hard like a shell on the outside, but soft, sensitive on the inside. The flavours of cherries, strawberries, and raspberries in this wine make it easy to drink and a popular feature in at-home bars, ideal for homebody Cancers. The wine also pairs well with most foods and is perfect for cooking with, especially when it comes to tomato-based sauces for pasta.

Marchesi Di Barolo Barbera D’Alba and Vietti Barbera D Asti, Barbera d’Asti Tre Vigne are some options for this wine in India.

Leo: Barolo

Leos love being in the spotlight. Represented by the king of the jungle, this fire sign covets the best of the best in almost all material possessions. Nothing but the king of wines, Barolo, would do for Leo. Believed to be one of the world’s best wines, made with the best Nebbiolo grapes grown in Italy’s Piedmont. The robust red wine, which has notes of black cherry, blackberry, and tobacco is often described as rich and powerful, much like Leos. It was also believed to have been a favourite of the noble houses of Turin and Savoy of Italy and befits the royal Leo.

Considering how coveted it is, Barolo is hard to come by in India. For a sip of this wine, look for the Vietti Barolo Castiglione, which a few stores in the country stock up on.

Virgo: Shiraz

Practical, down-to-earth, and complex are words that best describe a Virgo. For them, a wine with layers that they can pick apart might be ideal. With hints of spice and sweet red fruit, this wine is known to have an intense and complex flavour that a Virgo, with their attention to detail, would enjoy discovering. Between the layers of flavours are hardy, earthy hints of chocolate, leather, and liquorice that compliment the element of this earth sign. This is a rare red wine that pairs well with spicy foods, and most all kinds of Indian and Thai dishes. Additionally, the wine ages quite well, developing more savoury notes as time goes by, complimenting the Virgo’s enduring nature.

In India, you could get a bottle of this red wine quite easily. Look for Cabernet Shiraz By Sula, Two Hands Shiraz, or Angel Share Shiraz.

Libra: Lambrusco

A sign that seeks balance and harmony and enjoys being around people, Libra’s socialite reputation follows them around. They’d need a crowd-pleasing wine. Lambruscos, with their low alcohol content, are frequently found on the tables of popular restaurants in Italy, especially during lunch. Italians pop a bottle nearly every hour of the day, and the sweet, slightly sparkling quality makes it ideal for parties and celebrations, allowing the air sign to tap into their inner hostess. Much like Libras themselves, the flavours of this wine, with notes of cherries, strawberries, blackberries, citrus and violet pair, are well-liked and harmonious.

In India, grab a bottle of Riunite Classic Lambrusco Emilia IGT or Vin Opera Lambrusco for a taste of this wine.

Scorpio: Cabarnet Sauvignon

This water sign is known for being intense, mysterious, emotional and passionate. A dark, equally intense wine with spicy notes would complement Scorpios. Cabernet Sauvignon is aged in high quality, expensive oak barrels and has notes of black pepper, tobacco, violets, blackcurrant, and cedar. These layers of flavour and complexity require one to dig deep, which a Scorpio, known to have strong emotional depth, enjoys. The water sign is also believed to be romantic. And as one of the most aromatic, versatile red wines, Cabernet Sauvignon is perfect for a romantic date at a luxurious restaurant or an at-home affair. This sign is known to have an adventurous palate as well and this particular red wine, which shines when paired with umami flavours (think portobello mushroom, seaweed, and red meat), allows them to explore that aspect of themselves.

Rāsā Cabernet Sauvignon, Myra Cabernet Sauvignon, and Apaltagua Gran Verano Cabernet are a few options of this wine available in India.

Sagittarius: Chardonnay

Intelligent, optimistic, and adaptable qualities of this fire sign would be complemented by an equally flexible, refreshing wine. As the world’s most popular white wine, mirroring the sign’s usual popular status in social circles, chardonnay is an ideal match for Sagittarius. It’s made with green-skinned grapes that can easily adapt to a range of climates and make for versatile wines, from expensive to affordable. Sagittarius, who is known to show up to fancy dinners with as much enthusiasm as a street booth, would appreciate this quality. In addition to this, this white wine is found around the world, allowing the globetrotter sign to indulge in it no matter where their nomadic lives take them. With clean, crisp notes of apple, lemon, papaya, pineapple, and occasionally vanilla, the vino doesn’t need food to be paired with and can stand on its own, much like the independent Sagittarius.

Fratelli Chardonnay and Tenuta Sant Antonio Scaia White are a few options for this wine in India.

Capricorn: Sangiovese

Ambitious, pragmatic and hardworking Capricorn is best complemented by an earthy wine. Sangiovese, an earthy Italian red wine, commonly has notes of red cherry, liquorice, truffle, strawberry, plum, and raspberry and has a high alcohol content, which fits this sign’s work hard, play hard motto. Capricorns are known to ease up and get more playful as they age which is mirrored by this wine’s quality to mellow out and produce sweet, fig-like notes as it ages. In addition to this, this particular wine is believed to be on the expensive end of things, a quality the luxury-loving Capricorn would appreciate.

Fratelli Sangiovese Red Wine and Fratelli Wines Sangiovese Bianco are popular options for this vino in India.

Aquarius: Tempranillo

Eccentric and known to march to the beat of their own drum, Aquarius are the thinkers of the zodiac. The more interactions you have with the sign, the more you learn about their minds. A complex, layered wine that is great for conversations would compliment this sign. Tempranillo’s most common notes include fruity flavours like plum, blackberry, and cherry, floral flavours like violet, lilac, and lavender. That along with herbal notes adds several dimensions to the vino, much like this air sign. These grapes bud and ripen early, mirroring the belief that Aquarius individuals start thinking of and discussing complex subject matter quite young. Like all air signs, this sign is easy to talk to, which is complemented by the wine’s easy-to-pair, crowd-pleasing nature.

In India, look for Campo Viejo Rioja Tempranillo, Charosa Vineyards India Réserve Tempranillo, and Sula Wines Satori Tempranillo for a sip of this wine.

Pisces: Sweet Riesling

Ending this list on a sweet note is the kind, delicate and peace-loving Pisces. These individuals are dreamers and generally well-liked and are perfectly complemented by the dessert wine Riesling. A fruiter profile with lemon, apricot, pineapple, and lime notes, this wine has a high alcohol content, mirroring Pisces’ need to let off steam every now and then. The sweet flavour itself mirrors their general affectionate disposition. Riesling also improves with age, much like Pisces who are known to grow more intuitive with time. This water sign also usually enjoys being at home and indulging in cooking and baking. Rieslings work well in fruit and vanilla-based desserts.

Sula Riesling, Kesselstatt RK Riesling, and Donnhoff Riesling Trocken are a few options for this wine in India.

Feature and hero image: Adonyi Gabor/Pexels