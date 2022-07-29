Exclusive! Catching up with Chef Omar Allibhoy of Tapas Revolution

Bringing world cuisine to the Indian place setting, All Things Nice hosted an evening with fine wine and Spanish tapas with renowned chef Omar Allibhoy at St. Regis, Mumbai. The young and talented chef is known for his tapas menu around the world and brought the subtle flavours of Spanish cuisine to India, with a two-city tour in Mumbai and Bangalore.

Chef Omar Allibhoy brings his world famous Spanish Tapas to Mumbai and Bangalore:

Curating a 6 course gourmet tapas menu, the chef along with CEO of All Things nice and sommelier Nikhil Agarwal brought the contemporary flavours from Spain with a hint of Indian spices to the subcontinent.

Talking to the Chef Allibhoy, LSA India found out more about the intricate menu, his experience of cooking in India and what one can expect when trying a wholesome Spanish mean. Excerpts…

What lead to this two-city tour of India?

I met Nikhil from All Things Nice four years ago. Before the pandemic, did our first dinner together. We stayed in touch after that and connected very well on our passion for food and wine. As soon as the pandemic was over, we thought of doing it again. He suggested we do one dinner in his hometown Mumbai and one in Bangalore. I jumped onto that opportunity. It’s always a pleasure to come to India. It’s where my ancestors come from. So I came with my father and we decided to explore his home city, Mumbai together.

How has it been cooking for the Indian palate? Did you have to make modifications based on taste and available ingredients?

The Indian palate is very different but they are adventurers themselves. So I always say that the texture of British food is very bland yet Indians are always open to try new things from around the world. So I know people here like to experiment and that is why I did not modify the flavours in my food. The people are looking for the difference in the Spanish flavours as opposed to being similar to what they eat. I might have put a little more chilli in some recipes, but that’s about it. In terms of ingredients, due to availability, we’ve explored the markets and used local vegetables and fish. I think it adds value when you’re cooking with ethnic cuisines. You have to bring your flavours to what is locally available.

What can one expect when trying our Spanish cuisine?

Spanish cuisine is very natural. We pride ourselves in the produce that we grow and catch at our seaside. We like those ingredients to shine. We never spice up things like you would do in Indian food where its hard to taste what the actual fish would taste like. It’s heavily spiced and becomes hard to distinguish flavours. Spanish cuisine is the opposite. One has to expect natural ingredients, very harmonious and gentle. Some people may be shocked when they taste it. But it’s not bland, it’s subtle. That’s the word we use to describe it.

Can you tell us a little about the 6 course meal?

I’ve made a tapas menu that can be a good example of the wide spectrum of the Spanish cuisine. I’ve taken regional recipes, some Catalonian sauces, some Andalusian sauces in there. There is things we do in Madrid. I wanted to give a good example of what food would taste like if you were in Spain. We have a chicken dish, a lamb dish, a couple of fish dishes, which is what is the regular meat in Spain and then a desert. It is my mum’s recipe, a bread and butter pudding that I have made a little more special for the occasion.

Have you tried Indian cuisine? What’s been the biggest takeaway from it?

I’ve tried it many times. It’s never as good as when you’re actually in India. So I’ve visited India only twice and maybe tried ten things in all. Outside India, the Indian food is a bit spicy and slightly artificial because there’s a lot of usage of pastes and mixtures that are not as fresh. I’m actually taking a few spices back with me though I will never be able to use them in a professional environment but definitely in my home for my family. It’s the fragrance of the food. It’s exotic for me. It’s just the opposite of the subtle Spanish cuisine and there’s an explosion of flavours and harmony in the food.