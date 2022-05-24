Experience the best of Nikkei cuisine with Henshin at Dashanzi this week

Jakarta’s highest rooftop bar takes over Dashanzi, with the best of Nikkei cuisine, a bold fusion of Japanese and Peruvian flavors alongside eclectic cocktails from Henshin.

Try out the best of Nikkie cuisine at Hensin at Dashanzi:

Dashanzi is a progressive Asian restaurant and one of the finest gin bars in India with breath-taking view of the sea. Catering to all the senses, the restaurant brings to you a high-energy pop-up showcasing a bold fusion of Peruvian and Japanese cuisine with an eclectic range of cocktails from Henshin, Jakarta’s highest rooftop bar. The pop-up is scheduled till May 29, 2022 and is set to deliver an electrifying resto-bar experience with a special menu for it’s customers.

Dashanzi’s chef de cuisine, Chef Rohit Chadha brings in his rich experience, spanning over a decade, of the finer nuances of Asian cuisine. Chef Rohit is collaborating with Chef Juan Carlos of Henshin, who specialises in Nikkei cuisine and has a specially curated menu for the Indian connoisseurs. The pop-up offers drinks crafted by Henshin’s chief mixologist Jakaria Yahya (Jaka) and they are as beautiful as they are sweet on the taste buds.

With a touch of originality from Chef Juan and the local knowledge of Chef Rohit, guests can indulge in an array of authentic Nikkei signatures with the specially curated menu. It includes delicacies like Tuna Foie Gras (made with tuna, teriyaki sauce and pan seared foie gras), Henshin Roll (crispy prawn, avocado, crab lump, unagi, ikura), to Concha, Verduras Robata, Kare Chicken Ramen and Salmon Al Miso amongst others.