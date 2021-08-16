Gift hampers to spoil your siblings with this Raksha Bandhan 2021

To keep things simple, convenient yet soulful are these food gift hampers that we found for this Raksha Bandhan 2021. They pack love in a box which is probably the best way to show your appreciation and respect — after all, the best kind of love comes in the form of anything edible.

India’s first Live ‘Bean to Bar’ chocolate factory in Dhan Mill at New Delhi, Colocal, has just launched their collection of Rakhi gift hampers that looks as good as their chocolate goodies. If you want to wow your siblings this festive season, then let them take a sinful dip in the cocoa heaven that is Colocal. They have introduced five different hampers — Yellow Box (Rs 1,450), The Colocal Box (Rs 3,475), Colocal Assorted Box (Rs 2,250), Small Bon Bon Box (Rs 1,275), and Nama Chocolate Box (Rs 2,400).

The Gift Studio has created a series of thoughtful gift hampers perfect for everyone — brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law, and younger siblings. They have Rakhi gift hampers with munchies and Bira pints, chocolates and coffees, snacks and dry fruits. And each hamper contains stylish rakhis. With extra discounts and complimentary delivery deals, The Gift Studio is our go-to site for all things Rakhi.

Treat your sibling with mouth-watering treats with The Artful Baker Rakhi gift hampers. With a vast array of gift boxes with varied combinations of artisanal treats, revel in the sweetness of your sibling bond by gifting each other these flavourful items. The gift boxes include delectable culinary masterpieces, all in the form of baked goods and viennoiseries.

Vahdam

Break the chain of regular sweet boxes and monotonous gifting options and opt for good health and stronger immunity sourced directly from plantations, mixed with 100 percent natural, native Indian spices, herbs, and other ingredients. Vahdam Teas brings you an impressive range of exquisite gifts and assortments, which will not only leave a lasting impression on your brother or sister but also motivate them to continue on the path of healthy living.

Indulge in guilt-free snacking this Raksha Bandhan with goodies from Go Nuts. Whether it’s your 2:00 am cravings or regular Sunday-ing in your pyjamas — healthy snacks will never go out of style as munchies. Go Nuts gives you gourmet munching options that are fresh and delicious, making for a perfect diet-healthy gift hamper for your fitness-freak siblings. The different hampers include Habanero Pepper Almonds, Thai Sweet Chilli Cashews, Nuts Over Seeds, Sea Salt Caramel Almonds, Oregano Herb Cashews and 4 O’Clock Nut Munch, and more.

Something sustainable; something organic; something clean — this is why Nourish Organics would make a great rakhi gift this year. Snacking healthy is undoubtedly one of the most essential prerequisites, and what’s better than wishing and facilitating a healthy lifestyle for your beloved siblings. Nourish Organics products are 100% natural, free of processed sugar, preservatives, genetically modified foods,trans-fats or artificial flavour. Each variant is made with locally sourced organic ingredients. Their gift hampers offer Oats Granola, Cocoa Crunch Granola, Cranberry Super Grain Granola, Amaranth Muesli.

Artisanal mithai brand Meethi, known for its wide range of hand-crafted Indian sweets, adds a touch of warmth and happiness this festive season with exclusive gift hampers priced at Rs 6,000 per box. From their signature Milkcake to other sweet delicacies such as Khajoor Dry Fruit Barfi, Anjeer Kalakand, Pista Lauj, and Kaju Barfi — there is something for every sweet tooth at Meethi. The brand uses only 100% natural ingredients without any artificial additives, preservatives, and stabilizers.