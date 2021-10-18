13 gifting hampers to make your Diwali 2021 even more memorable

Choosing a gift may seem like a mammoth task, but desserts and gourmet is a no-brainer and loved by all. This Diwali, go all out with our delectable, lush and irresistible list of gourmet gifting hampers that we’ve specially curated just for you to make your Diwali even more memorable.
The iconic French patisserie Ladurée opened its first India outpost in Delhi this September. If you prefer the traditional box of sweet treats, there are plenty of options for you, ranging from mithai to chocolates and more, but they are quite basic. This Diwali, opt for something fancy French desserts and treats from Ladurée. From Napoleon Pink Gift Box to Exclusive Gift Box of Gold & Silver Macarons to Napoleon Green Gift Box, they have an amazing range of Diwali hampers.
There is nothing more thoughtful than gifting someone good health. Gift your friends, family, and co-workers a box of health and happiness this Diwali. The guilt-free snack brand, Go Nuts, has curated a set of Diwali assortments with varieties of nuts and berries like Jalapeno Cashews, Smoked Almonds. They offer a sensorial experience for the flavour palate, satiating sweet and salty cravings all in one.
India’s leading online store for international snacks boasts a wide assortment of imported junkie munchies and gourmet delicacies. Curating exquisitely laid out hampers for this festive season, Snackstar includes an array of global munchies to devour. Their hampers are the one-stop shop for all things unique, exciting and downright delicious during Diwali celebrations. The thoughtful gift hampers from Snackstar are sure to leave a bright smile on your loved one’s face.
The exuberant Indigo box will add vibrancy and elegance to your Diwali celebrations. A divine festive gift that is thoughtful and colourful to brighten the faces of your loved ones. A variety of sweet, tangy, fizzy, and chocolate-flavoured candies to enjoy during Diwali festivities with family and friends. Candy necklaces, fruit jellies, chocolate-flavoured beans, fizzy cherry cola, fizzy cola bottles, rainbow bites, and sour melon slices are included in the box.
Each hamper is meticulously curated with gourmet products and fresh produce from around the world in distinctive gift boxes, with a focus on best-in-class quality. A variety of gifting options are available, including assortments of gourmet products such as artisanal chocolates, cheese, honey, and so on. They also have cuisine-specific hampers, truffle hampers, beverage hampers for tea and coffee enthusiasts. The Origin comes with custom packaging and signature trimmings available in wicker baskets, leather trunks and baskets, marble platters, and more.
A brand that combines supreme quality with variety is set to spark a refreshing change of gifting this Diwali. Packed with premium goodies that will entice chai connoisseurs and tea novices, they have designed special festive pouches with the most mouth-watering flavours of Indian herbal teas inside, keeping the bright, vivid, and colourful vibe of Diwali in mind. The Heritage collection takes every taste bud on an all-India tour, from the “Classic Assam Black Tea” to the famous “Indian Masala Chai.” The “Tea Time Treasure” box is a treasure trove containing the most delectable teas, including Floral Green Tea and Tisane.
Andaz, Delhi has curated beautiful gift hampers to celebrate the vibrant festival. Thoughtfully curated, the Diwali hampers consist of locally sourced items. From AnnaMaya Artisan Hamper to Andaz Gourmet Hamper to Delightful Hamper and more, customers have the option of choosing from the hampers featuring Panjiri Granola, Jowar Gur Biscuits, NutriHi Gluten-free Buckwheat Pasta, and more.
At Éntisi, perfection comes in a box. Each box is a tribute to quality, creativity, and impeccable design. They source chocolates from the finest cacao beans around the globe. Their Family and Friends Festive Hamper Basket is perfect for Diwali gifting. This gift basket includes their finest collection of chocolates, cookies, and other indulgences.
Each of their hampers is made with a perfect combination of sweets and savouries, handcrafted right in their kitchens by masterful chefs, making it a tasteful gift option for this occasion. Revisit traditions as you select from a range of bespoke hampers custom made to fit every guest’s taste. One can pick from Yard Of Happiness, Signature Corporate Box, Box Of 36, Celebration Hamper, Diwali Charlie, Bespoke Hamper and so on.
Choose from a variety of carefully curated gift boxes and hampers filled with signature delicacies, all designed to leave a lasting impression. L’Opéra creates the perfect gift box for you, with customizations ranging from personal product selection to greeting cards, sleeves, and ribbons. They have an enormous variety of hampers — from chocolate bars to luxury boxes to gold leather baskets and more.
From small joys to big cheers, there’s something for everyone in these iconic hampers by Foodhall, packed to the brim with an exciting selection of sweet and savoury snacks which is perfect for festive gifting. They have quite an exquisite range of hampers – Fiesta gift hamper, Belgian Chocolate Bliss gift box, Hurrem’s Turkish Confectionary gift box, and many more.
CAARA loves to create delicious food and memorable experiences. Great produce lies at the heart of great food. They believe in sourcing locally from their chemical-free farms, supporting local artisans and sourcing the best ingredients from around the globe. They have an exclusive collection of hampers specially curated for Diwali gifting. From CAARA Gourmet Hamper to CAARA Lifestyle Basket to Ultimate Grazing Tray to Kitchen Essentials Box, they offer the most scrumptious hampers.
Their handcrafted treats filled with assorted gourmet products will be a perfect choice for Diwali gift hampers this festive season. Brownsalt provides you with the premium Diwali gifts basket, made with complete care, keeping in mind the sentiments of your dear ones. This hamper contains Any flavour Granola Big Jar, Assorted Cookies (Box of 8), Honey Infused Big Jar, Nut & Seed Mix Small Jar.
All images: Courtesy brands and Shutterstock