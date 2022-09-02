Ramen to Greek yoghurt: Recipes by K-pop stars that you can recreate at home

Whether you’re a K-pop fan or not, these recipes by K-pop stars are worth satisfying your hunger pangs and late-night cravings.

From instant rice cakes to instant noodles or a steaming bowl of hot soup, we all have our favourites when it comes to delicious Korean food. Mouthwatering recipes of instant ramen topped with spring onions, fish cakes, spam cubes, eggs and seaweed flakes are like a warm hug in a bowl, sure to uplift any mood.

Nowadays, with Korean music taking the global entertainment by storm, K-pop idols are closely followed by fans. From their fashion choices to skincare routines and even food choices, hawk-eyed admirers like to know every detail about their favourite K-pop idols. They are also known for their strict diet plans. However, that doesn’t mean these celebrities know nothing about delicious food or whipping them up.

Time and again, K-pop stars such as Apink’s Namjoo, BLACKPINK’s Jennie and 2PM’s Junho, have flaunted their cooking skills and created mouth-watering dishes. And, if you are thinking about recreating recipes by K-pop stars at home, we’ve got you covered.

Delectable recipes by K-pop stars you can try at home

Kimchi fried rice by Blackpink’s Jennie

A humble dish that can be made from leftover rice and kimchi, BLACKPINK member Jennie’s kimchi fried rice is quite an easy dish. You can also top it with a fried egg for extra flavours.

For making kimchi fried rice, simply chop some kimchi into bite-sized pieces. Cook pork belly till it is golden and crispy. As they begin to caramelise, add the kimchi and leftover cooked rice and stir-fry well. You can also add a dollop of gochujang paste for some extra spice punch and your dish is ready.

Vegetable-wrapped spicy stir-fried pork pizza by Apink’s Namjoo

Who says pizza needs traditional toppings? This fusion recipe is a fun take on pizza. If you already know how to make Korean spicy stir-fried pork, then this is another of the easy recipes by a K-pop star that you wouldn’t want to miss out on.

You can get a store-bought pizza meal prep kit for this and simply get going with the steps. Place the pizza base on a heated pan and add tomatoes and gochujang mix, spreading it all over. Sprinkle a generous amount of mozzarella cheese over it because no amount of cheese is too much cheese, isn’t it? Then comes the layer of stir-fried pork. Cook for five minutes and cover the pan to let the cheese melt. Once done, nibble into this Korean goodness with a side dip of mayonnaise and chilli paste mix for a different taste.

Jjamppong by iKon’s Yunhyeong

Jjamppong is a spicy Korean seafood noodle soup which is like the ocean served in a bowl — squids, mussels and clams with pork belly, cabbage, potatoes, spring onions and noodles. This dish might appear slightly complicated but iKon’s Yunhyeong makes everything look very easy. Follow his recipe and you can create this wholesome dish in no time.

Fry the veggies in chilli oil and add garlic and pork belly followed by the seafood. Add the lettuce and onions and stir-fry well. To this add a tablespoon of rice wine or soju, soy sauce, oyster sauce, salt and sugar to taste. To amplify this spicy food, go ahead and throw in some chilli powder and pepper and finally add a little water for the broth. Cook the noodles separately and serve together, piping hot.

Easy ramen by Got7’s Mark

This ramen recipe by K-pop star Mark makes a great supper. You can easily get the ingredients at a supermarket or convenience store and all you need is literally just a microwave.

K-pop idols may have some strict diet restrictions but once in a while even they do give way to unhealthy indulgences, and it’s worth it.

For this easy recipe, boil water and pour it into an instant ramen and tteokbokki cup. Heat the latter for about three to four minutes in the microwave, drain the water out and add in the spicy sauce mix. After the noodles are cooked, transfer them to the cup as well.

Make sure to load it with a generous amount of mozzarella for that extremely cheesy bite and top it with some sausages.

Greek yoghurt by Mamamoo’s Solar

If you’re a yoghurt lover, you will regret skipping this recipe. K-pop star Solar’s unique ‘9292’ rule will totally change the way you eat your yoghurt. Of course, it’s healthier and tastes better than the store-bought type.

Add store-bought yoghurt starter powder infused with probiotics and natural healthy nutrients, to the milk. Leave it in a water bath for nine hours and then two hours in the fridge. After that, strain the water and pass the yoghurt through a clean cotton gauze. Repeat the whole process but this time instead of a water bath, place it in the fridge itself. Take it out to drain the water and repeat. Once done you will have a silky smooth batch of healthy Greek yoghurt.

Low-calorie meal and beef steak by 2PM’s Junho

Delicious dishes by 2PM’s Junho give us a sneak peek into how K-pop stars stay in shape. These fuss-free recipes do not compromise on flavours and are perfect for those on a keto diet as well.

Place the chopped steaks in a hot greased pan and add chopped asparagus, rosemary and maybe some mushrooms. Cook till everything is tender and to your liking and voila, it is ready.

Tomato ramen by NCT Dream’s Chenle

Needless to say, ramen or ramyeon is an all-time Korean favourite with numerous celebrities and chefs lending their own touch and twists. However, one of the famous recipes is tomato ramen which comes from the kitchen of NCT member and K-pop star Chenle.

Though the original recipe uses Chinese ramyeon, you can also recreate it with Korean ramen noodles. Place chopped tomatoes in boiling water and cook till they are soft. Add Lao Gan Ma sauce to it and simmer. Add the ramen and cook until soft. Crack some eggs and mix them with the ramen and that’s all. This ramen recipe is as simple and wholesome as it can get.

Get creative and add a runny yolk or you can even serve it with kimchi for the added zest. You can also use Kang Shi Fu beef-flavoured instant noodles for some more added flavours.

Bad Girl Pizza by Lee Hyori

If you have been craving sweet deliciousness, this out-of-the-world pizza recipe by K-pop idol Lee Hyori is sure to blow your mind. And the best part is, it is one of the easiest recipes out there.

Take a flat tortilla base as the pizza base and spread peanut butter on it. Dress it up with banana slices, mozzarella cheese, chocolate sauce and finally garnish it with flaked almonds. Pop it in the oven till everything is nice and golden and the cheese has melted completely. You can either have this warm dessert pizza as a follow-up to a meal or simply eat it as a snack. Honestly, with such a dish anytime is a hearty dessert time.

You can also get creative and add other toppings of nuts and fruits and customise it to your liking.

