LSAEats: Blah! launches a new food and drinks menu on it’s first anniversary

If you’re on the lookout for a new hangout that not only serves as a breath of fresh air with its tropical and cool interiors but also has the most scrumptious food and drinks menu, look no further. Blah!, an independent restaurant, set within the contrasting concrete high rises in in BKC, Mumbai completed a year this month and treated it’s old and new customers to a brand new menu. Curated for all palates, Blah! is a state-of-the-art all-day brunch restaurant that instant uplifts your mood with its easy ambience and lip-smacking delicacies.

Best known for its finger-licking and lip-smacking Nutella French Toast, Salmon Salad, Malai Chicken, Pancakes, Nachos & Burgers amongst others, Blah! quickly became a local favourite when it opened a year ago. The exquisite bar menu comprises delectable drinks with robust flavours such as Mimosa, Sea Salt Cranberry, Kind of Paloma, Burst My Bubble, and Orange & Thyme G&T and you’ll find yourself trying a new one on each of your visits. Rest assure, you will be returning to this joint more than you can imagine.

Dilip Rawat, Owner Keish Hospitality spoke of how quickly the restaurant became a favourite and said, “Looking at the feedback from the customers throughout the first working year has been an amazing experience. We would definitely want to try and experiment with our menu in the future. We are looking forward to many more successful years ahead.”

Talking about the new menu and celebrating the one-year milestone, Niketa Sharma, owner Keish Hospitality comments, “I would like to congratulate my team for reaching this wonderful landmark, I hope our food keeps touching everyone’s hearts, and may this journey continue for many more years. We cannot wait for the people to try our special menu.”

At the helm of all these culinary affairs is Executive Chef Rahul Desai, who previously whipped up delicious fares at Indigo, The Taj Goa, and Masala Library. He brings his love for global cuisine and enhances it with contemporary twists, robust offerings, and truly creative brunch dishes. Snackable dim sums and pizzas come with unusual flavours, Indian, pan-Asian, and continental plates infuse global flavours with local ingredients.

The brand new bar menu comprises savoury drinks with palpable flavours such as Gold Rush which is concocted by expertly blending Gin, Fresh Raw Turmeric, Kaffir Lime Leaves, Honey syrup & Lime Juice. and Blah! #1, a classy sparkling wine-based cocktail with fun, fruity, floral flavours specifically curated to mark its first anniversary.

Complementing the extravagant drinks menu and whipping up some authentic dishes full of flavours, on the occasion of the restaurant turning one, Executive Chef Rahul Desai has crafted a new menu that truly represents the versatility, innovation, and deliciousness of these dishes. Some of the Signature dishes include tantalizing Signature Dori Kebab, Baked Brie, Fig Preserve concocted with candied walnuts, Steamed Banana Leaf Wrapped Thai Chicken marinated with aromatic Thai spices & steamed with banana or some flavourful, and scrumptious delights such as Pearl Barley Rissotto, with sauteed vegetables and Beetroot & Red Wine, & Grilled Portobello Mushroom; Homemade Spinach Fettucine, with Sugo di Pomodoro, fresh Bocconcini, and parmesan shavings, amongst others that will enlighten your taste buds.

Additionally, Blah!’s daily high-tea ritual also adds playfulness to cozy afternoons with a platter of exotic bread and signature confectioneries that are simply delightful and are sure to leave you wanting for more.