Nara Thai x Tesouro: Richness of cuisines along with the finesse of cocktails

Filled with magic and wonder, Tesouro brings their Forager to Nara Thai downstairs on the 27th of May to mark an evening to remember.

How about a delicious range of cuisines along with an intimate vibe? Sounds soothing, right? Well, on that note you’d be delighted to know that one of India’s leading bars, Tesouro is all set to come down to Nara Thai, Colaba on the 27th of May. Tesouro is ranked as the fourth most popular bar in the list of Asia’s best bars. So, drop everything that you’ve been doing as it is time for the very first restaurant-bar takeover in Mumbai city. Tesouro was launched a year ago in Goa and with intriguing interiors and a splendid range of cocktails, the bar is a one-stop-shop for a chill getaway with friends and family.

Nara Thai x Tesouro

Nara Thai x Tesouro, this collab has the power to lure you in for a day filled with delicious food and a range of scrumptious cocktails. It is the first time that Nara Thai opens its doors to welcome Tesouro, to provide a fun-filled evening for the local connoisseurs. Karl Fernandes and Akshit Sharma have to be credited for creating the magic behind the bar. Since the duo masters in leading various bar takeovers across India, likewise, Nara Thai x Tesouro seems yet another successful endeavour, set to deliver an exhilarating evening for the guests.

Karl Fernandes and Akshit Sharma will be seen brewing a varied range of cocktails for you. The downstairs bar will be all decked up to offer you a traditional Goan pub experience. Apart from the intriguing cocktails, the food menu is curated to complement the vibe and aura of the bar as well as the cocktails. Adding to the excitement, there will be a few ‘crowd favourite’ drinks serve including Midnight Brekkie, Amazonia, Paloma Cantina and several signature drinks from their menu.

Nara Thai x Tesouro is not just about the delicious food or the most sought after cocktails, its also serves its guest with a party in-house with some beat drops and raging music. So, put on your dancing shoes and gear up to experience the creation and finesse of Asia’s fourth and India’s number one bar on the 27th of May in Mumbai. It’s time to beat the heat and the address to the party is Nara Thai, Colaba Downstairs!