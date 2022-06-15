New on the Block: MAAI is set to charm with its food & beverage inspired by the soul of Goa

The sunshine state of Goa has seen a wave of fine-dining restaurants in the last couple of years. Traditional beach shacks continue to entice visitors, but now you have another reason to visit this state that never sleeps and it is Maai. With an attractive location and food that is inspired by the spices of the motherland, Maai is surely going to become a favourite on your list.

Maai in Goa is a perfect example of creating a dream decor in a comfortable cozy old bungalow with its historic heritage and Portuguese-inspired design:

“Maai is our humble tribute to all the mothers of Goa who have carried this cultural uniqueness of the homemade masala blend stemming from the time the Portuguese were in Goa. Our chefs have done a very in-depth study of these Flavors and tried our best to blend them into the current customer palette and expectations for modern dinners,” says Ranbir Nagpal, Director, and Co-founder.

The food and beverage are inspired by the travels and conquests of the Portuguese and the ingredients discovered and carried along with them like the tomatoes, pineapple, cashew nuts & guavas are brought from Brazil to Goa and are subsequently spread around India, chilies, and pepper is one of the most important ingredients which became immensely popular for wider Indian cuisine. Maai meaning motherland is inspired by the artisanal flavors of the motherland and its menu – a delectable mix of the Goan and Portuguese flavors on a plate reflect the same.

“The concept behind Maai was created specially by the team because of the location we found. The team restored the old villa, from the walls to the antique furniture, and from it reignited the taste of the Portuguese heritage. With the goal of complementing the old Goan Portuguese house, we worked on a cuisine based on Portuguese expeditions around the world. We wish to give visitors a taste of home by stimulating all of their senses with cuisine, drinks, and ambiance,” says Columbus Marquis-Director and Founder.

The food menu at Maai is a delicious mix of small plates and curries each of which celebrates the delicate flavors of Goa and every dish is well-thought-out and curated, keeping the heritage in mind, and thereby forming a masterpiece on your plate.

“Perfection always stems from passion, that’s personally what I believe in. Everything at Maai is a reflection of our convergence on that point – love for good food and cocktails. My focus at Maai has been on bringing alive Goan recipes by delicately balancing tradition & modernity. The menu at Maai goa may be extensive, but attention to detail is visible in all dishes right from presentation to optimal use of quality ingredients,” says Atul Chopra, Director, and Co-Founder.

The Chefs at Maai swear by the Signature Raw Banana Cutlets and use this powerhouse of vitamins and expertly transform the boring-looking produce into an interesting cutlet. The Vegan Beetroot Gallettees are packed with essential nutrients, fiber, folate (vitamin B9), manganese, potassium, iron, and vitamin C. The chefs at Maai create a small plate to start the meal on a healthy note. The Chef’s Signature Chorizo Hummus is a creamy edamame hummus married with a chorizo mix cured at the villages in South Goa. While the Pepper Spiced Mutton is the Mutton Slow Cooked with an Amalgamation of fresh and dried Peppers which were brought into India in 1498 by the explorer Vasco-da-Gama. Another best seller addition to the list is the Braised Piri Piri Clams.

Standing tall in the bylanes of Assagao, MAAI promises to wow you with its Portuguese minimalism yet enigmatic and enticing décor, the food and beverage, and overall ambiance which will leave you wanting more.